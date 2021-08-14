fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos and video from the earthquake in Haiti

Updated August 14, 2021, 45 minutes ago
A church in Les Cayes, Haiti, was damaged in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday.
A church in Les Cayes, Haiti, was damaged in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday.Delot Jean/Associated Press

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, causing widespread damage. The nation is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Photos and video on social media showed extensive damage to buildings in Saturday’s quake, raising fears of deaths and injuries.

Boston Globe video