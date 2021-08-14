See photos and video from the earthquake in Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, causing widespread damage. The nation is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010.
Photos and video on social media showed extensive damage to buildings in Saturday’s quake, raising fears of deaths and injuries.
TERREMOTO HAITÍ pic.twitter.com/v6Kd3mTTrQ— El Tocuyo (@eltocuyo) August 14, 2021
Following a 7.2 magnitude #earthquake near #Haiti, a 5.2 #aftershock already occurred 17 km (10 miles) from #Chantal, earlier this morning — and "more buildings could start to sustain damage even if those aftershocks are not as strong." #Cayes #PortAuPrince #Caribbean pic.twitter.com/Pftq6Vhepa— Said Pulido (@Super_Said) August 14, 2021
Impactante terremoto en Haití https://t.co/T61cireboy pic.twitter.com/IHQBThlQ9a— La Tecla Patagonia (@teclapatagonia) August 14, 2021
Video: Pestel Haiti after the 7.2 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/dxBWP0wqYA— Pastor A.B. Harris (@pastorabharris) August 14, 2021
Haiti’de 7.2 lik deprem yıkım yarattı!#Haiti #Terremoto #Alaska #BreakingNews #haitiearthquake #Haitiearthquake2021 #TerremotoEnHaiti #TerremotoHaiti #ULTIMAHORA #URGENT #nature #viral #trend #Video #August #earthquake #today #alaskapeninsula #Saturday— Kostas (@Kostas034) August 14, 2021
Hispaniola is one of the Greater Antilles in the northern Caribbean Sea. The island, which includes both Haiti and the Dominican Republic, is home to 22 million people. The Caribbean Plate moves east at about 2 cm/yr with respect to the North American Plate.— IRIS Earthquake Sci (@IRIS_EPO) August 14, 2021