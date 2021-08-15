As Reebok steps toward new ownership, it faces more uncertainty

But one thing’s for sure: Reebok will walk out of the Adidas machine next year as a much smaller business than when it went in. Back in 2004, revenue at the athletic shoe-and-apparel company reached nearly $4 billion , but it was roughly half that amount in 2019. Reebok’s then-chief executive Paul Fireman oversaw 9,000 employees, including 1,200 in Canton, when he agreed to sell to Adidas in 2005; now, about 4,300 people work for Reebok, including 700 in Boston. And back then Reebok was still in the running as a top-five athletic shoe brand. Now, figures tracked by Euromonitor International show Reebok has sunk to 10th place worldwide, and 16th in the United States.

Whether the German company’s decision to sell Boston-based Reebok to Authentic Brands Group, in a $2-billion-plus deal announced Thursday, will ultimately help or hinder Reebok’s growth prospects remains to be seen.

After more than 15 years, Reebok is finally stepping out from under the shadow of its big corporate brother, Adidas.

Fireman at the time hoped Adidas would be the right partner to take Reebok to the next level, and make a run at Nike’s supremacy.

That turned out to be wishful thinking. In the end, Adidas broadened its own reach in the crucial US market, where Reebok had once outpaced Adidas in sales. But Reebok suffered as a result. The brands were initially pitted against each other, in negotiations for shelf space and licensing deals. Eventually, the parent company’s brand would take precedence.

To Matt Powell, a sports industry expert with researcher NPD Group, the “brother vs. brother” mentality hampered the Adidas-Reebok relationship in the early going. Sales also plunged at Reebok, Powell said, as Adidas shunned the discounted deals that the smaller company had been offering to big retailers to ensure adequate shelf space. Adidas also took over the NBA contract once held by Reebok as the latter was shifted away from major-league licensing deals.

Over the ensuing years, as revenue at Adidas took off and Reebok slowed down or declined, executives regularly faced questions about whether Reebok would be sold off. After CEO Kasper Rorsted took over Adidas in 2016, he shook things up a bit, by separating local Adidas functions from Reebok, moving the remaining Reebok employees to the Seaport, and selling off the palatial campus in Canton. At the time, Rorsted said he expected more out of Reebok than the lackluster growth he was seeing, but that didn’t mean he was about to sell the company — at least not yet.

Instead, Rorsted put a turnaround plan in place, dubbed “Muscle Up,” to return Reebok to profitability. Reebok doubled down on fitness, the market responsible for its 1980s heyday, and returned to the elite running world, the place where it got its start decades ago in the United Kingdom.

Rorsted’s goal to return Reebok to profitability was reached two years later, in 2018, but sales growth remained slow.

In early March 2020, Rorsted told investors the plan for the year was to build Reebok into a “sustainable asset.”

That was before Rorsted and his team knew how severely COVID-19 would hammer the brick-and-mortar retail industry. With the pandemic shuttering stores across the globe for weeks or months at a time, revenue would inevitably take a hit. Sales plunged at both brands, with Reebok shedding some 19 percent in revenue during 2020, to end the year at 1.4 billion euro, or nearly $1.7 billion. By February, Reebok was officially on the block.

Ironically, the companies may be parting ways just as Reebok seems to be finding its footing. Powell said the data tracked by his firm shows Reebok’s sales in the United States through retail channels are up 75 percent in the first six months of this year from the same period of time in 2020. More importantly, they’re up 69 percent from 2019. This isn’t a mere bounce-back from pandemic shutdowns. The reason? Powell attributes the move to a decision by Adidas to finally bring back a full lineup of retro models out of Reebok’s closet, a move that is apparently resonating with consumers.

Now, it will be Authentic Brands Group’s turn to try to capitalize on that momentum. ABG chief executive Jamie Salter said he has long coveted Reebok, to add it to his sprawling shopping mall full of retail brands accumulated over the past decade, from Aéropostale to Van Heusen.

ABG’s MO has been to take control of companies and brands that were essentially on life support for short money, and then use licensing revenue to recoup those investments, Powell says. But Reebok is a different kind of acquisition, because it’s thriving. At least, he says, ABG has made it clear it will keep Reebok’s talented and battle-scarred leadership team, led by president Matt O’Toole.

O’Toole isn’t giving interviews right now. But he told Retail Dive earlier this summer that he was hopeful about the pending sale, in large part because Reebok would finally be separate from its big brother and erstwhile rival.

Will ABG be a better corporate owner? It’s hard to know. But what Reebok probably needs, more than anything, is the opportunity to get back on its own two feet again.









