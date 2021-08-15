This Mass. farm is the best spot for apple picking in the country, according to Yelp

For those eager for the return of sweater weather, the best place to go apple picking is apparently right here in Massachusetts. Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury outshines every other location in the country for the autumn activity, according to a list of the top 25 apple picking spots in Canada and the US released by Yelp on Friday.

After sweating through a sweltering heat wave for the third time this summer, some might be looking forward to the cooler months ahead — as well as all the classic New England traditions that follow, from observing the foliage color to getting lost in corn mazes.

The farm is the only place in the region to make the list, although other states including California, New York, Ohio, and Maryland boast more than one such spot, according to Yelp.

The website, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, curated the list by first identifying top sites to go apple picking in the US and Canada and then ranking the places based on factors including ratings in reviews between Jan. 1, 2001, and July 7, 2021.

Cider Hill Farm sprawls over 145 acres and is run by three generations of the Cook family. People can walk through the orchards, pick seasonal fruit, and eat one (or more) of their popular apple cider doughnuts. Cider Hill also has activities for children, including feeding the chickens and visiting the goats. The country store carries honey from their own hives and cider pressed on site.

“Cider Hill Farm is a place to come with family members to create and share memories,” the farm’s website says.

Cider Hill posts its fruit-picking schedule online, which notes that the options currently available to bring home are still summer fruits, such as berries and peaches. Tickets are posted approximately 48 hours in advance, according to the site. Vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear a mask in the farm store or outdoors, but those who have not yet been inoculated are encouraged to do so.

“We ask that everyone who visits the farm be respectful towards each other, maintain comfortable personal space for all those who wish for it, and understand that it takes all of us together to create and share a safe, supportive, and healthy community,” the farm’s website says.





