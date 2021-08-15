Westborough thrift store lets you take home a piece of Hollywood

The nonprofit retail store, a 30,000-foot warehouse in Westborough, began with the Hulu original series,“Castle Rock,” which filmed in Massachusetts The production was paying to keep all of their props in storage during the pandemic while waiting to see if they would be renewed for a third season ( they weren’t ).

With Hollywood Salvage, the pair’s thrift shop for movie and television memorabilia, they’re trying to change that, and give customers a taste of Hollywood magic along the way.

After working in the Massachusetts film industry for years, Mike Gwynn and Andrew “AJ” Boles noticed after each production left town, much of the props, wardrobe, and set pieces ended up in the dumpster.

Gwynn, who handles transportation for film sets, and Boles, who runs Above the Line Production Rentals, offered the studio a “walk away” package — they would take anything the show left behind, from props to to office supplies to lumber. When the shop opened in October of 2020, the public got access to this bounty.

Prop signs used for different productions hanging on the walls of Hollywood Salvage in Westborough, a thrift shop that sells old movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“We saw an opportunity to try to help them get out of town a little quicker and we were able to capture and salvage a lot of the stuff,” said Gwynn. “It gives them a quick exit, it’s budget friendly for the studios, and it works well for us.”

The other shows represented at Hollywood Salvage — founded with Ralph Caruso and Shaun Nichols — are AMC’s “NOS4A2,” Netflix’s “The Society,” and Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood,” set to air on Nov. 7.

Because of Massachusetts’ film tax credit that has brought in a spate of film crews — a range of productions, from Jon Hamm’s “Fletch” reboot to HBO’s “Julia” drama series, filmed in the Bay State in the past year — Gwynn expects an influx of inventory.

“There is something pretty much coming in almost every day or every week from one of the shows that has been filming,” said Gwynn, who’s currently working on the “Salem’s Lot” reboot.

Some items in the store are zany — a massive cage used in the basement of the Shawshank State Prison in “Castle Rock,” fake boulders, coffins, and a vintage Rolls-Royce. Others, though, are charmingly commonplace thrift shop scores, like racks of jeans, furniture, and decor. Things such as funhouse mirrors, speed limit signs, and tombstones have dotted the floor-to-ceiling displays.

Mike Gwynn, one of the owners of Westborough's Hollywood Salvage, a thrift store in Westborough that sells old movie props, costumes, and memorabilia, stands in a cell used in the production of "Castle Rock." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The team tries to categorize items into their respective shows, Gwynn said, by putting a tag on them or keeping different shows in their own sections.

“You have some real artists that have taken the time to make these sets and build these things for months at a time,” Gwynn said.

While sustainability was a chief motivator for opening the store, Gwynn said they were also keenly aware of the dedication of film buffs after spending years on film sets.

“You may have 50 or 100 people that will stand out there for 12 hours a day just taking pictures of trucks and anything that they can, because they’re so excited about the show being there,” he said. “To us, it was kind of a no brainer.”

One customer, a huge “Castle Rock”fan, came in once with a mammoth request: “She had just gotten a new apartment and wanted to furnish the entire house with only pieces from the show,” Gwynn recalled. “She thought it was just the coolest thing.”

And the sheer coolness factor isn’t lost on Hollywood Salvage. “Nobody in the public has ever had an opportunity to be able to actually buy some movie memorabilia, or a piece of clothing or furniture or set piece off a show that they may be a fan of,” Gwynn said. “It’s really their first chance that they can bring a piece of Hollywood home.”

But Hollywood Salvage does more than hawk these cinematic souvenirs — they also donate them to theatre programs at schools and other organizations. When Lowell High School flooded in mid-June, Hollywood Salvage offered the drama department their pick of props whenever they’re ready to take them in.

“We were happy to step in … so they could get back up on their feet, and really not lose the program,” Gwynn said. “It’s really important for kids to have that creative niche.”

A display of shoes used by cast members of different productions at Hollywood Salvage in Westborough, a thrift shop that sells old movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What’s more, they plan to let other shows that film in Massachusetts rent the rescued props, creating a revolving door of inventory.

“They can keep repurposing from one show to another,” Gwynn said. “It all just becomes kind of the same stuff in every movie.”

Gwynn, who lives in Amesbury, and Boles, who lives in Shrewsbury, chose the Westborough location for the store because it sits right next to their coffee shop, Perk and Parcel. Gwynn says the team hopes to create outposts of the store in other Massachusetts locations, giving more East Coasters access to the glitz and glamour of the silver and small screens.

“It’s where the story begins again,” Gwynn said. “It has a story on the movie sets, and we’d like people to be able to take a piece home and have another whole story that they can tell from that point forward.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com