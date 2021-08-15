As a big birthday nears, English High has reason to celebrate

But if you listen closely, you can almost hear the din in the cafeteria or the bustle in the hallways as classes change for the last time before afternoon dismissal.

There’s no one in its classrooms to read the words enshrined there of inspiration from slain civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr. or the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The storied high school’s still-and-silent hallways now gleam in the morning mid-summer sun under a fresh coat of wax.

There is a fresh sense of excitement in the air at Boston’s English High School.

There is a big birthday to celebrate, a moment to mark 200 years of history and geography, of mathematics and science. Of maturation and of treasured lifelong friendships.

And of survival.

A moment that was hardly a foregone conclusion at a school that has seen its share of tribulation — that once stood on the threshold of death — to accompany the triumphs now enshrined in its trophy cases and on the resumes of its graduates.

“I think the school has had some tough times after the ’80s and the ‘90s, and the last two headmasters are women who turned the place around,’’ said Dan Eramian, who graduated from English High School in 1966, — six years before the school became co-ed in 1972.

“The mission of the school hasn’t changed. It’s still that steppingstone to college — to a better life,‘’ said Eramian, a member of the school’s 200th anniversary committee.

Bob Prince, an alumnus and board member who used to run the MBTA, remembers walking into the English High School of Boston, too.

“It was a melting pot, as far as I was concerned,‘’ Prince told me. “Folks from East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury. It was working-class people. It was a great school that gave you ideals to live up to. When they said it was men of honor and achievement, they meant it.”

But there was trouble, too. By 2007, English High School had become one of the city’s worst schools and it faced a no-nonsense ultimatum: improve or close.

“I was just there to do an assessment and get it ready for closure,’' said Ligia Noriega-Murphy, now Malden’s school superintendent, who was English High’s first female headmaster, arriving in 2012.

“We revamped the mission statement of the school. We went back to the old mission statement to prepare students to be great citizens, and to be scholars and to be ready for college or to find jobs.‘’

Mike Thomas, chief executive and president of the English High School Alumni Association, remembers those troubled times, too. He recalls a meeting in the school’s library after Boston school officials had issued their existential ultimatum.

“The school has had its ups and downs, and in the last eight years or so it’s undergone this incredible renaissance that people can see from the outside,‘’ Thomas, wearing a blue English High School polo shirt, told me as we sat on a bench just outside the school’s front doors the other day.

“English High has arts programs, music programs, sports programs,’' he said. “And they have a discipline where the kids can come in here and get an education and go on to college.‘’

All of that is now taking place under the supervision of Caitlin Murphy, who became English’s new head of school in the fall of 2018 after working in the city’s public school system for 11 years.

She started here as a history teacher in 2009 and traces her roots at English High School back to the days when her great-grandfather sat at one of its desks.

“There’s something about the school that really gets inside you, and you really grow to love the place, its students, and the community,‘’ she told me.

She talks enthusiastically about the school’s debate team glory, its graduate rate that once dipped to 52 percent and is now 81 percent, about the dedication of her teaching staff and the wonder of watching her students — forever young — mature on their way from freshman angst to senior confidence.

There is, of course, more work to be done.

So each year she asks herself a question that she also poses to her faculty: How am I going to do better this year?

“If you think about the social and political moment in which our kids today are coming of age, there’s this turbulent social moment,‘’ she told me. “But if you think about the 200-year history of this school, they’re not the first students coming of age in a time of major upheaval.‘’

The list of notable alumni is long and impressive. It includes financial titan J.P. Morgan; actor Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed the pointy-eared Mr. Spock on “Star Trek”; and former state attorney general Francis X. Bellotti.

Caitlin Murphy points out that her school is old enough that its students over time have had to navigate a Civil War, economic catastrophes, the space race, Vietnam, the dawn of the computer age, and widening political divisions.

And, yet, some things never change.

“The adolescent experience is largely the same.” Murphy said. “It’s this hunger to succeed. To see what your place in the world is, and: How do you make sense of the world? How do you have full membership in adult society? And I think those are the things that we try to think about as we’re designing programs for our students.

“How do we navigate a changing world? Because it’s always changing. It was changing for the previous generation of educators. And so, I think every generation is different.‘’

As we spoke, she noted that the room we sat in was the precise place where her first interview took place, the interview that ushered her into the school’s history department.

She has studied urban history and African-American history.

And she has never had a better lesson than the ones her students teach her every school day.

“I would say we are a high school that is public in the truest sense of the word,‘’ she said. “We provide our students with the opportunity to be their best selves. We have a 200-year history of educating the sons and daughters of immigrants and working people who want their children to have a great education and to be able to use that education to create a more just world. To feel empowered to make a positive mark.‘’

Haircuts, hemlines, automobile accessories, and music have changed over time. But that urge to make your mark has remained constant, she said.

And it’s a thing that’s nurtured in her classrooms and along her hallways.

“The more I talk with folks who graduated from here 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago, the more the stories are the same,‘’ Murphy said. “There is just an experience in coming here. And you might be a vice president at Fidelity now, but when you came through these doors, you were a kid from Boston who didn’t have a lot.

“And this was a place where you could come and really be seen and have opportunities that would let you make choices. That’s the tradition. That’s what sets English apart.‘’

As Thomas, the alumni association chief, put it: Yes, there were dark days in the early 2000s. But now, he said, it’s time to celebrate what he calls English High School’s renaissance.

“This is a school of everyday heroes,‘’ he said. “We talk about working-class sons and daughters. The school is different today only in the makeup of the kids. The school’s mission is the same: Educating Boston’s working-class daughters and sons to get to a better place — to go to college in a lot of instances — and to learn something so they can have a career.‘’

All of that sounds worthy of an old-school celebration.

A chance to get together with old friends and former classmates.

And then, with great and well-earned fanfare, light 200 candles on a big birthday cake for the ages, decorated with icing in colors blue and blue.

