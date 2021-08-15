Chinatown residents celebrate new affordable housing at block party

The Chinese Community Land Trust, a nonprofit corporation that buys property in Chinatown for working-class and immigrant residents, bought the row home in 2019 and transformed the building from short-term rental units to affordable housing.

The block of row houses has been the site of a years-long fight between developers and residents being priced out of their homes. Now, advocates are welcoming residents to a new row house at 29 Oak St. that is dedicated to affordable housing units.

Chinatown residents and community organizers flocked to a block party at Maple Place and Johnny Street on Sunday to mark a win long in the making for housing advocates.

Lydia Lowe, director of the Chinese Community Land Trust, said the building will permanently serve as affordable housing for the community.

“We don’t want the long-time residents to get moved out, so we’re lucky to have a lot of subsidized housing in the community,” she said. “But with all of the private housing that remains … we’re hoping that more of that can become affordable housing.”

Lowe said the organization is also seeking a Historic Conservation District in Chinatown to preserve these row houses. She said neighborhoods like Bay Village and the South End already have these protections on their own row-house subdistricts.

“Our goal is to protect that history, not in a way that gentrifies the community, but really lifts up the fact that this has always been an anchor neighborhood for the immigrant, working-class families,” Lowe said.

People at the block party signed a poster welcoming the new residents of 29 Oak St. At tables set up for residents, advocates provided resources about tenant rights and housing assistance.

Eddie Hickey, 26, one of the new tenants, said he was “very excited” for his first opportunity to own property in Boston.

“I like the idea of being downtown, but without the work of the land trust and the affordable housing initiative, there’s really no way that would have ever happened,” Hickey said.

The Boston Community Preservation Fund, a city project that distributes money for affordable housing and the preservation of historical properties, also funded the project.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards said she was “honored” to help the community buy the building as part of her role chairing the housing and community development committee.

“This is an example of a community coming together to celebrate growing and the fact that housing is a human right,” she said.

City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents Chinatown, said he came to the block party to show “his respect and admiration” for the residents of the neighborhood.

The event was also a celebration of the Chinatown community, attendees said. The party included tables that registered voters and educated people about climate issues. Residents danced, sang songs, and participated in a raffle for board games and toys.

Melissa Chin said she came with her grandmother who lives in Chinatown.

“I think it’s great that the community can together, especially down this street, which is pretty historic,” she said.

Jessica Tang, 17, a West Roxbury resident, registered to vote at the block party after coming to support friends who organized the event.

“I think they did a really good job, and I’ve been learning a lot,” Tang said.





Alexandra Chaidez can be reached at alexandra.chaidez@globe.com.