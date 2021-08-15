Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Roxbury

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue on August 8 at about 8:35 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Garcia was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Dravon Robinson, of Everett, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the police statement said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Roxbury a week ago, Boston police said Sunday.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

