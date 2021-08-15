Mural in Mattapan honors Haiti, Jamaica, and a home health aide

For three decades, Schork has directed the Mayor’s Mural Crew and adorned the city with hundreds of vibrant works. In July, she and her team painted a mural in Mattapan to honor the Haitians and Jamaicans who live and work in Boston, including one health care worker with special significance to Schork.

Heidi Schork was still atop scaffolding on the almost 20-foot wall when she heard a shout from a passerby — “Tout moun se moun!” — a phrase in Haitian Creole that roughly translates to “Everybody is somebody.” It was the phrase that she had just painted onto the mural.

Advertisement

The mural, which is on the back wall of a new branch of Chase Bank on Blue Hill Avenue, depicts a colorful bus, styled after the vibrant tap tap buses that are common on the streets of Haiti. It’s decorated with the national birds of Haiti and Jamaica, and plants from the Caribbean, such as cassava.

In the windows of the bus are portraits of local workers, like the couple who owns the grocery store around the corner, and the man who owns the driving school next door. A few neighborhood bus drivers — for both the MBTA and Boston Public Schools — are at the front of the vehicle.

Then, there’s the portrait of Marilyn Tullis, a home health aide at Adelaide of Newton Centre who immigrated to the United States from Haiti in the late 1990s.

Schork had a special reason to include Tullis in the mural. Tullis cares for her mother, Jeanne Schork, who at 87 has advanced dementia and requires assistance with basic functions.

“Marilyn feeds my mother, she changes her, she bathes her, she tucks her in, she combs her hair — everything,” Schork said. “I’m so grateful, the only thing I could do was make her a heroic size on the wall.”

Advertisement

“There are thousands of people in Boston who are recent immigrants, from Haiti, from Jamaica, and the rest of the Caribbean, who are doing this work,” she added. “I felt that she was symbolic of those people who are out there and unrecognized behind the scenes.”

The location of the mural — a bank — and the stories of immigrants who send salaries back to their home countries provided the inspiration for another line of text on the mural: “From Mattapan, with love.”

“I know that people from the Caribbean work very hard in Boston to send money home to their families, and therefore I thought it was appropriate to put that on the bank,” Schork said. “That money is sent with love and hard work.”

The mural also features portraits of Toussaint Louverture, the leader of the Haitian Revolution, and Marcus Garvey, a leader of the Black Nationalist Movement. Both were the subjects of a previous mural on the building that had begun to deteriorate.

Tullis said the mural reminds her of the beautiful parts of Haiti, rather than the nation’s recent troubles. On July 7, the day after work on the mural began, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, plunging the nation into political disarray. On Saturday, the country was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has already claimed hundreds of lives.

“I’m so sad,” Tullis said. “Haiti has changed to become this way.”

Lucy Edelstein-Rosenberg, 18, a recent graduate of Boston Latin School who worked on the project, said she hoped the mural could uplift Haitians like Tullis as they cope with the turmoil.

Advertisement

“While they hear devastating news from home, we were working on a piece that celebrates that home instead of focusing on all the bad that’s going on,” she said.

Schork recalled a woman who stopped to admire the mural and was moved to tears by its homage to Haiti — in particular, how realistic the tap tap bus looked.

“There’s a lot of pride in where you are from that is often unrecognized,” she said.

After risking her life to care for her patients throughout the pandemic, Tullis said she’s proud to be on the mural as a representative of her culture and her country.

“I love my country,” she said. “No matter what happens to my country, it will always be my country.”

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.