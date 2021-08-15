Woman killed by Saugus police Saturday night identified

The woman fatally shot by Saugus police on Saturday night after she allegedly brandished a knife and confronted officers has been identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Gerardi by the Essex district attorney’s office.

Gerardi was killed after Saugus police responded to a request for assistance with a female family member in distress at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at 3 Alfred Road, where she resided, according to the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

One of the responding officers fired his gun three times after Gerardi allegedly confronted officers armed with a knife. The officers and EMS workers immediately rendered aid, but Gerardi was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the district attorney’s office