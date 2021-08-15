Biden to increase food stamp benefits by largest margin in program’s history

The Biden administration plans to announce the biggest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving Americans more money to buy groceries and adding billions of dollars in costs to the government.

Average benefits in October will go up by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels for the 42 million people in the program, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity before an announcement planned for Monday.

The increase means that average monthly benefits will rise $36 per person from $121, according to the official. The New York Times earlier reported the planned change.