Dams and environmental health

A recent Globe op-ed takes a short-sighted view of the bipartisan 21st Century Dams Act (”The dirty dam truth,” Opinion, Aug. 6). The Act provides critical investments to ensure dams are safe for our communities and are designed and operated to meet the demands of the 21st century. It invests in innovative technologies to maximize grid resilience and provides unprecedented funding to repair hundreds of aging and deficient dams and remove other uneconomical or unsafe ones. It will support more than 450,000 jobs, reduce risk to life and property, restore the health of 10,000 miles of rivers, and enhance the benefits of the existing hydropower fleet for our energy future.