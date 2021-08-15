Pondering ‘whiteness’

I read Cathy Young’s “The fallacy of ‘whiteness’” (Ideas, Aug. 8) with curiosity and compassion. Although Young might never be caught saying something as simplistic as “all lives matter,” she appears to fear that the current racial reckoning is bad for people. She paints a toxic caricature of important recent well-loved books and consciousness-raising efforts. Does her article bring us closer to working for a more equitable society, or is she merely pitting progressive writers against other progressives in order to provide a contrarian distraction?

I encourage readers to obtain their own copy of “Not My Idea” and some of the other books mentioned in the article. Of course, any book can be distorted and made to sound absurdly biased. However, the ones she mentions are well-written, subtle, and skillful pieces that I have personally found extremely helpful in contending with the racism that continues to end Black people’s lives or land them in prison.