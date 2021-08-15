Questions about ‘virus secrets’ remain unanswered

Re “America has its own virus secrets” (Ideas, Aug. 1): Contrary to Stephen Kinzer’s claim that the Biological Weapons Convention has “a glaring loophole: ‘Defensive’ research is permitted” — the word “defensive” does not appear at all in the treaty. It refers to “peaceful purposes,” and Francis Boyle, who wrote the US implementing legislation for the treaty, states that this was intentional.

It’s also remarkable that Kinzer could write about a 2002 anthrax leak without noting the 2001 anthrax attacks, which were portrayed as coming from evil Arabs, and caused massive panic that was used as justification for civil liberties restrictions and the launching of wars. But the anthrax came out of a US or US-allied lab. And serious questions about those attacks remain.