Beverly American Legion baseball pool play finale suspended because of rain, will resume Monday

Beverly Post 331′s stay in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., will last at least one more day.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning of Beverly’s final pool play game against Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Sunday night, play was suspended because of rain and wind. Following a 90-minute delay, the game was postponed until 10 a.m. Monday morning with Beverly leading 2-1. Brennan Fox will be on third base and Matt Ploszay will be batting with a 2-1 count.

Fox had just doubled home Lee Pacheco, who had singled home Tyler Petrosino, all with two outs against Idaho starter Nate Rose.