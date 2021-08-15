Beverly American Legion baseball pool play finale suspended because of rain, will resume Monday

Beverly Post 331′s stay in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., will last at least one more day.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning of Beverly’s final pool play game against Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Sunday night, play was suspended because of rain and wind. Following a 90-minute delay, the game was postponed until 10 a.m. Monday morning with Beverly leading 2-1. Brennan Fox will be on third base and Matt Ploszay will be batting with a 2-1 count.
Fox had just doubled home Lee Pacheco, who had singled home Tyler Petrosino, all with two outs against Idaho starter Nate Rose.
Cooper Gavin — who has made only one start, a win in the regional tournament, this summer because of injury — struck out three in the first inning, but also allowed a run on three consecutive singles.
The winner of Monday’s resumed game will turn around and play at 1 or 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Hawaii, Mississippi and Iowa have already earned spots in the semifinals.