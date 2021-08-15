Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie flirts with perfection in 11-0 rout of Detroit Tigers

The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer. Instead, they gave McKenzie a standing ovation after Castro’s hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning as Cleveland beat the Tigers, 11-0, on Sunday.

“I started thinking about it in the third inning, I knew I was perfect through the first time through the order, but I didn’t change my routine,” he said. “If I had to sum today up in one word, it would be ‘comfortable.’ I got into my groove right away and just kept going.”

McKenzie (2-5) came within four outs of breaking baseball’s longest no-hit drought. Cleveland hasn’t had one since Len Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We knew in the first inning that he was really on his game,” said Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop. “By the fourth or fifth inning, we were hoping someone was going to get a hit, and Harold saved us with a big swing.”

McKenzie, who has bounced between the Indians and Triple-A this season, pitched eight innings for the first time in his major league career.

“I was keeping an eye on him, but he was cruising,” Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. “You don’t get a chance to throw one of those very often.”

Cleveland took control of the game with a six-run second inning against Tigers starter Drew Hutchinson (0-1).

With runners on first and third and no outs, Owen Miller hit a grounder to second baseman Schoop. Instead of going for a double play, Schoop threw home to get Bradley Zimmer, but catcher Grayson Greiner dropped the throw, allowing the run to score.

Andres Gimenez walked to load the bases and Austin Hedges made it 3-0 with a double to right. Hutchison walked Myles Straw to re-load the bases, but Amed Rosario hit into a run-scoring double play. Jose Ramirez homered to right, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead.

A walk to Franmil Reyes ended Hutchison’s return to the majors, and the Indians scored five more in the third, highlighted by Rosario’s bases-loaded triple and an RBI double by Ramirez.

After that, the game belonged to McKenzie, who struck out the top of the Tigers order in the seventh, including Cabrera to end the inning.

Jorge Polanco lifts Twins over Rays

Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4.

Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler (3-5) with a double and moved to third when Austin Meadows misplayed the ball in left field. Polanco then hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw.

Alexander Colomé (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Twins, who won their third straight series, all against first-place teams. They took three of four at Houston last weekend and began their current nine-game homestand by winning two of three against both the White Sox and the Rays, who saw their lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings shrink to three games.

Mike Zunino and Wander Franco homered for the Rays.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to Padres impactful

Fernando Tatis Jr. wasted no time making an impact for the San Diego Padres in his return from the injured list on Sunday, slugging his 32nd and 33rd homers while playing right field for the first time as a professional.

The 22-year-old All-Star — batting leadoff — ripped a double down the left-field line in his first at-bat but was stranded at third in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the third on a towering fly ball that landed in the left field stands and another solo shot in the fifth that easily cleared the wall in approximately the same spot.

Tatis also caught David Peralta’s fly to right for the final out of the bottom of the first.

Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

Nolan Arenado powers Cardinals

Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the host Kansas City Royals, 7-2. In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead. The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series. Salvador Perez hit his 30th homer of the season in the eighth inning to put the Royals on the scoreboard. He hit it 450 feet into the left-field fountains, which also marked his 400th career extra-base hit . . . Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game and the Atlanta Braves beat the host Washington Nationals, 6-5, to sweep the series. Swanson hit a two-run drive to center to increase the Braves’ lead to 3-0 in the third. It was his 24th home run of the season, a total that includes two from Saturday and another Friday for four of Atlanta’s 11 homers in the three-game set . . . Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.

Cubs lose 11th straight

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory Sunday. The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh. Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5⅓ innings. It was Hernandez’s first big league appearance since he strained his right quad June 3 in Pittsburgh . . . Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the host Philadelphia Phillies, 7-4. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Tyler Stephenson added a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which took two of three in the weekend series . . . Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, lefthander Kolby Allard (3-10) was solid in his first win in two months, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics, 7-4, in Arlington, Texas. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who took the deciding game of the series against the A’s, who dropped into a tie for the AL wild card lead with Boston . . . Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The move was the latest indication the injury-plagued Angels (58-60) have decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending their six-year playoff drought this season. Eaton, a 10-year veteran who was released by the White Sox last month, batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times.