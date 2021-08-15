Colts’ backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger effective in absence of Carson Wentz

Eason played the first half and finished 15 of 21 for 183 yards with a lost fumble as the Colts got a look at their backup quarterback options while Wentz recovers from foot surgery. Ehlinger handled the second half, completing 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards and the one pick.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

“That’s the kind of thing you want to see from your quarterbacks, mental toughness, being able to handle the blitz and come back and play winning football,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I think both of them are probably going to grade out as playing winning football at the end of the day.”

Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t play, either, and the game was dominated by defensive reserves. Former Colts practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker started for Carolina, going 10 of 21 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Schobert officially join Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke called linebacker Joe Schobert into his office after the final meeting of the day Thursday.

That’s when Baalke informed Schobert that the Pittsburgh Steelers called and they were aggressively pursuing another playmaker for their defense. The Steelers landed their man, acquiring Schobert from the rebuilding Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

“(Baalke) told me that Pittsburgh called and they were very persistent on trying to get a deal done to get me up here,” Schobert said. “He said, ‘I wouldn’t put you in it if it wasn’t a good situation for you and your family, coming up to Pittsburgh and playing on a good team.’”

The Steelers officially announced the trade Saturday, and Schobert practiced with his new team for the first time.

Pittsburgh threw Schobert into the mix right away, putting him with the first team at inside linebacker alongside Devin Bush in the Steelers’ 3-4 defensive scheme. Schobert was also the lone linebacker on the field in the Steelers’ dime package during the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

Giants suffer major injuries in losses to Jets

Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets.

The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer.

Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Both injuries normally end a player’s season.

Giants coach Joe Judge did not have an update on the condition of third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson. He was injured while being sandwiched on a sack in the end zone with 1:39 to play.

Jordan Love’s status uncertain

Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut. Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter ... With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren’t rushing to make him their starter. Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night ... Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Chargers beat the Rams 13-6 in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi. Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s palatial football arena welcomed his team and its co-tenants for a well-attended preseason opener ... With Derek Carr skipping Las Vegas’ preseason opener and Marcus Mariota nursing a leg injury, third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman stepped on the field against the Seattle Seahawks with a chip on his shoulder. Peterman completed 29 of 38 passes for 246 yards, leading the Raiders to a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.