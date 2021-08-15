Game 120: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

Eduardo Rodriguez has the ball, coming off two very strong starts in August. The lefthander threw five shutout innings against the Tigers on Aug. 4, striking out 10 batters, before allowing two earned runs in 5 1/3 against the Rays on Aug. 10.

After hanging 24 runs on the Orioles through two games , the Red Sox return to Fenway on Sunday looking to complete a weekend sweep of Baltimore.

Fellow southpaw Keegan Akin will go for Baltimore, sporting a paltry 0-6 record with an 8.23 ERA. Yet to face Boston this season, Akin was shelled by Detroit in his last outing, chased after three innings having surrendered six earned runs.

Lineups

ORIOLES (38-77): TBA

Pitching: LHP Keegan Akin (0-6, 8.23 ERA)

RED SOX (68-51): Hernández 2B, Renfroe RF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Martinez LF, Schwarber DH, Dalbec 1B, Verdugo CF, Vázquez C

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.24 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Franco 0-7, Hays 3-5, Mancini 11-36, Martin 3-11, Mullins 2-7, Santander 0-8, Severino 5-13, Stewart 0-3, Urías 1-2, Wynns 1-5

Red Sox vs. Akin: Araúz 1-2, Bogaerts 1-3, Dalbec 2-2, Devers 0-3, Martinez 0-2, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 0-2

Stat of the day: Eduardo Rodriguez has 11 wins against the Orioles, his most against any single opponent.

Notes: Baltimore’s woes continued Saturday as it entered its second double-digit losing streak of the season at 10 games. The last-place Orioles have been outscored 98-32 during their current league-worst skid ... Rodriguez usually rises to the occasion when facing his former team, with an 11-5 record and a 3.28 ERA ... Akin is winless in his last 18 appearances - including 11 starts - and has not picked up a win since striking out a career-high nine over five scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory against Atlanta last September ... Akin has faced the Red Sox once before in his career. He was charged with four runs (two earned) on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts in an 8-3 loss at Boston on Sept. 22 ... The Red Sox enter the day four games back of the Rays, who wrap up a weekend series in Minnesota.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.