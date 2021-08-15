J.D. Martinez homers again, Red Sox sweep Orioles

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) reeled in the win, pitching six innings and allowing just three hits and a run while striking out six. Rodriguez did walk three batters.

The Red Sox completed the sweep Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory against the Orioles.

J.D. Martinez belted a three-run shot for the Sox in the first inning. It was his 23rd homer of the season. Kyle Schwarber racked up his first two hits in a Sox uniform, both doubles.

The Sox have an off day Monday before traveling to New York for a three-game set against the Yankees.

