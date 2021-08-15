Kevin Kisner emerges with the win after second extra hole of six-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

The 37-year-old Kisner, an excellent putter who now has four PGA Tour wins, has never qualified or been selected to represent the US in the biennial matches against Europe. American captain Steve Stricker will make six picks after the Tour Championship, and Kisner believes he’s at least put himself in the mix.

Kisner stuck his approach to 3 feet on the second extra hole and made the putt to win a record-tying six-man playoff on Sunday.

Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought to win the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. He hopes the victory will help him achieve another milestone — representing the United States in the Ryder Cup.

“Who knows, man?” Kisner said. “I’ve never been picked before, so I’m not going to go out there and jump on a limb and say that I’m going to get picked this year.

“I love Stricker, he’s a great friend and great guy. He’ll do what’s best for the team and the country.”

And that could mean Kisner, who’s 23rd in the US Ryder Cup points standings, yet has shaken off an uninspired year with improved play at the right time.

Kisner has shot in the 60s in 12 of his last 20 rounds. His 66 on Sunday at Sedgefield included birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff.

In the playoff, he bested Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, and Branden Grace after all had made pars on the first additional hole.

“To be standing here is pretty sweet,” said Kisner, who had been 0-5 in playoffs.

LPGA — Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland, for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O’Toole was showered with champagne and greeted with a kiss by her fiancee, Gina Marra.

“I still feel like I’m in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down,” O’Toole said. “I’m excited and happy. The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again.”

O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).

“I tried not to look at the leaderboard,” O’Toole said. “I tried to just trust in my caddie to guide me to whether we needed to lay or get aggressive, stay patient or whatnot. It wasn’t until 18 that I saw that Lydia was not far off and I could tell when I made the birdie on 17 that there must have been some sort of gap because people were cheering, and I was like, OK, clearly I can’t mess this up too badly now.”

US Men’s Amateur — Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont (Pa.,) and went on to win the US Amateur over Austin Greaser.

Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.

Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green and before long he was holding the gold trophy.

Groomed on a public course in Michigan called Fox Hills Golf and Banquet Center, he learned to battle by spending all day at the course with friends making up money games to play.

When he arrived at Michigan State and his coach encouraged Piot to strive to be All-Big Ten, Piot thought that was setting the bar too low. He wanted to be All-American.

And now he’s a US Amateur champion.

Champions — Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

European — Calum Hill of Scotland closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory at the Cazoo Classic in Ash, England to clinch his first European Tour title.

Hill finished at 16-under 272, one shot ahead of Alexander Levy of France.