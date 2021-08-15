Patriots’ David Andrews returns to practice after birth of first child: ‘Definitely a life-changing experience’

“She was like 10 days late, I think,” Andrews said. “We had this practice — I was pretty frustrated coming off the field, just didn’t think I’d had a very good day and just frustrated. I get in, and I have a couple of missed calls from her. So, I’m like, ‘Oh Lord.’ But I knew she had people’s numbers to call me if anything ever happened.”

The 29-year-old Patriots center missed the team’s preseason opener andtwo practices last week for the birth of his first child on Monday. Andrews had exited practice early with a thumb injury the day prior, only to learn in the locker room that his wife Mackenzie needed to head to the hospital for labor induction.

The couple made its way to Women & Infants Hospital in Providence to welcome their baby boy, James Ford, who measured in at 9.3 pounds and 21 inches.

“It was kind of a whirlwind there for a couple of hours,” Andrews said. “It seemed like when we got to the hospital, it was a bunch of ‘hurry up and wait’ for a while. But definitely a life-changing experience, and I don’t know — I don’t really know how to explain it.”

James Ford will go by his middle name, following the naming convention of the Andrews family. Andrews, his dad, and his grandfather all have the first name, James.

“My wife kind of came up with [Ford],” he said. “I love Ford trucks, so I was like, ‘All right.’”

Andrews had his thumb taped up for his return on Sunday, but said he’s “all good.” He will travel with the Patriots to Philadelphia for the team’s joint practices and preseason game this week. Upon his return, he expressed excitement to see Ford how has changed.

“My wife, she’s really killing it,” Andrews said. “She’s done an amazing job, with practices and camp. It’s definitely kind of changed your life perspective, so it’s been really amazing.”

Bourne looking to bounce back

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne wasn’t too pleased with his Patriots preseason debut.

Against the Washington Football Team Thursday, Bourne caught one of his two targets for a 13-yard gain. He played 16 snaps (27 percent of the team’s offensive total). N’Keal Harry logged the most playing time out of any receiver, with 36 snaps (61 percent), followed by Kristian Wilkerson, with 32 snaps (54 percent).

Against the Eagles, Bourne is hoping to make a better impression with his reps.

“Honestly, I didn’t like how I played, man,” he said. “Definitely a couple plays I want to take back. The third down, I just ran a bad route. I just was kind of rushing everything, overthinking.”

Bourne, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million this offseason, is in his first season with the Patriots. Because he’s acclimating to a new team and playbook, Bourne is happy preseason games have returned this year.

He’s hoping to make a more favorable impression against the Eagles on Thursday now that the “jitters” are out. One specific thing he’ll be focused on is patience with his routes.

“I’m my biggest critic,” Bourne said. “I don’t want to lose, not one time. That’s how you have to be here. We want to win every single time; we want to win every rep. Me not winning my four reps that I had, it really pissed me off. Next game, I’m coming with a vengeance.”

Perkins has a big number to fill

Ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener, linebacker Ronnie Perkins got his official jersey number with the rest of the rookies.

At Oklahoma, Perkins wore No. 7, currently worn by Patriots punter Jake Bailey. So, instead, he coveted No. 51, previously worn by Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who spent the entirety of his eight-year NFL career in New England.

Perkins made sure to check with Mayo before he formally claimed the number. He also checked with linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who wore No. 51 his first three seasons before switching to No. 8 this season as a result of the league’s new uniform policy.

“Mayo told me I got to carry the tradition, man,” Perkins said. “You can’t wear that number, and go out there doing BS. To wear that number you got to go out there and knock their heads off playing fast. So, I got to carry on that tradition for him.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.