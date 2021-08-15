Roger Federer’s career in peril as more surgery awaits

Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova , 6-3, 7-5, to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final. Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71 percent of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces. Tears welled in Giorgi’s eyes as she broke Pliskova’s serve to close out the match. The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16, and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. Pliskova was playing in her first tournament since a three-set loss to top-ranked Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final . . . Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open in Toronto for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating American qualifier Reilly Opelka , 6-4, 6-3. The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He saved all four of his break points and won 73 percent of his service points. The 6-foot-11-inch Opelka was playing his first ATP Masters 1000 final. The 23-year-old is ranked No. 32 in the world . . . Saying that it “really hurts to see all the devastation,” Naomi Osaka promised to donate her earnings from the US Open warm-up tournament in Cincinnati to help earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the country her father is from. At least 700 people were killed when Haiti was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday, with the death toll likely to rise and hundreds injured. The women’s singles champion of the Western & Southern Open will receive $255,220, according to perfect-tennis.com, with the runner-up receiving $188,945.

Roger Federer delivered a sobering announcement about his future Sunday, saying that he will undergo another right knee surgery that will put him “on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” a decision that takes him out of the upcoming US Open and threatens his participation in the 2022 Australian Open. He said a procedure will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition. Federer announced the news via Instagram. “I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.” The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic , acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback. “I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.” Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open in late May and then pulled out of the tournament after three victories. His most recent match was a loss at the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month, and he cited the knee injury in withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, starts Aug. 30 in New York. Nadal is dealing with a foot injury, and Djokovic pulled out of tune-up tournaments, saying he needed to rest and recuperate following the Olympics, where he failed to win a medal.

BASKETBALL

Jonquel Jones lifts Suns over Wings

Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings, 80-59, in WNBA play in Arlington, Texas. Brionna Jones scored 16 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four steals, and Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and four steals for Connecticut (15-6). Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (9-13) with 20 points. Dallas has lost four in a row and five of its last six . . . Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract — the 10th of his career — with the Heat on Sunday, ensuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. It is a one-year deal worth about $2.8 million. The 41-year-old big man would become only the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning at least 19 years with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio, and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah. Haslem has a unique role for the Heat. He barely plays, with just five appearances in the last two seasons — just one last season. But Heat coach Erik Spoelstra considers him essential for several reasons, including the example he sets in practice for other players and how much the Miami native values the role of being the captain of his hometown team. Haslem’s lone appearance last season was memorable. He scored 4 points, grabbed a rebound, drew a charge, was whistled for two technical fouls and got ejected against Philadelphia on May 13 — all in a span of 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

BASEBALL

Weather gets best of Beverly Legion team

Beverly Post 331′s stay in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., will last at least one more day. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning of Beverly’s game against Idaho Falls, Idaho, was suspended because of rain and wind. Following a 90-minute delay, the game was postponed until 10 a.m. Monday morning with Beverly leading, 2-1. The winner of Monday’s resumed game will turn around and play at 1 or 4 p.m. in the semifinals . . . David Thompson drove in four with a homer and double as Syracuse beat host Worcester for the fifth consecutive time, 6-1, in Triple A play at Polar Park . . . Sea Dogs batters hit three home runs while their pitchers struck out a season-high 18 as Portland beat host Somerset, 10-5, in Double A play.

SOCCER

Captains taking pay cuts to help Barcelona

Barcelona’s veteran players are taking salary reductions to help the financially troubled club, Gerard Piqué said. “It’s what had to be done,” the 34-year-old Piqué said. The Catalan club lost Lionel Messi because it couldn’t give him a new contract that would fit into the Spanish league’s strict financial fair-play regulations. Barcelona’s debt is more than $1.4 billion. Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for leaving the club in the dire situation that led to Messi’s departure. Piqué said he has already accepted a reduction and teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto — all captains at the club — are expected to do the same soon. Piqué said he had to be the first to take the reduction so the club could register some of its new players in time for its opening Spanish league game, which Barcelona won, 4-2, at the Camp Nou Stadium against Real Sociedad. Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, who both started Sunday, reportedly couldn’t have been registered without Piqué's salary reduction . . . Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75. Müller scored 566 goals for Bayern between 1964 and 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four German Cup wins, and three European Cup victories in that time. He still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, scored in 427 league games.

MISCELLANY

Ali’s grandson wins pro boxing debut

Wearing trunks that were a gift from his grandfather, Nico Ali Walsh won his very first professional bout, scoring a TKO that would have done Muhammad Ali proud. Walsh, the 21-year-old UNLV student and son of Rasheda Ali Walsh, daughter of the legendary boxer who died in 2016, knocked down Jordan Weeks midway through the first round of their middleweight bout Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., with the crowd chanting, “Ali! Ali!” Shortly afterward, the referee stopped the fight and declared Ali Walsh the winner. Although he has an endorsement deal with Everlast and is promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing, which promoted 27 of his grandfather’s fights, he is forging ahead on his own, right down to those trunks. “I’m never wearing these trunks again,” he said . . . Roger Harring, the College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin-La Crosse to two NCAA Division 3 titles, has died. He was 88. Harring coached Wisconsin-La Crosse from 1969-99 and posted a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles won three national championships during his tenure, also taking the NAIA Division 2 crown in 1985.