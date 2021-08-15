Sunday’s Patriots training camp report: Jonnu Smith’s injured ankle overshadows return of teammates from injury

After about 10 minutes of having his ankles worked on, Smith walked slowly but without help, to the locker room. According to an ESPN report, Smith suffered a minor left ankle injury that isn’t considered serious.

The tight end got tangled up with a defensive back during one-on-one drills and came down awkwardly. Smith was tended to by the medical staff before slowly walking to the back building to be evaluated.

FOXBOROUGH – There were many happy returns at Patriots practice Sunday morning, though Jonnu Smith’s early exit was the biggest news from the session.

Smith’s injury overshadowed the returns tight end Hunter Henry, receiver Nelson Agholor, and center David Andrews to practice.

Henry, who is dealing with a minor shoulder injury, participated in the early walkthrough portion of practice before retreating to the rehab field.

Agholor, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, was a full participant. Same for Andrews, whose wife gave birth to a son last week.

Defensive lineman Chase Winovich made his practice debut after spending the first dozen practices on the rehab field.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WR Tre Nixon; DLs Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (nonfootball injury list), CBs Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and Myles Bryant; safety Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk; and LS Joe Cardona.

Cardona and Nixon were among those working on the lower fields.

The Patriots released DE Rashod Berry, TE David Wells, and WR Marvin Hall. The club needs to make two more cuts by Tuesday to get to 85.

INJURIES: Smith.

DRESS CODE: Sweats and shells.

QUARTERBACK COMPETITION

This session didn’t feature much full-speed competitive snaps as the team concentrated more on installing their plans for the upcoming joint practices against the Eagles. Cam Newton, Mac Jones, and Brian Hoyer did run some full-team series, though the defense played was less-than-hands on.

TOP PLAY:

Agholor, who had been mainly an observer for the last few practices, returned with a boom. The receiver showed excellent burst to get by corner Jonathan Jones and surge upfield before cutting to the sideline and catching a picture-perfect 35 to 40-yard pass from Cam Newton. It was a top 5 play of camp and got a huge reaction from the players.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Newton also had a nice corner end zone connection to Jakobi Meyers, who showed nice footwork to toetap inbounds before kicking the pylon over.

The offense emphasized the screen pass through much of the workout, with all the backs getting their chance. During one play, James White took a pass from Newton and after making the first defender miss, he could be heard giggling through the rest of the play.

Devin Asiasi made a nice adjustment on a Newton pass that was thrown behind him. The tight end reached back and snagged in traffic before tumbling to the ground and completing the catch.

Gunner Olszewski angrily pulled off his chin straps after dropping what would have been a deep TD from Jones. This came after an early miscommunication with Jones. Either the wrong route was run or called and Jones ended up throwing to an empty spot.

Devin Ross made a nifty, full-extension diving catch of a Jones pass (though he may have pushed off safety Malik Gant).

Josh McDaniels held a tutorial with the quarterbacks plus receivers Agholor, N’Keal Harry, and Kendrick Bourne during special teams periods.

Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, and Nick Thurman likely would have had sacks had they been allowed to touch the quarterbacks.

After Kyle Van Noy intercepted Hoyer, Newton, who was not involved in the play, quickly threw his helmet on and pretended as though he was going to take the linebacker.

Harry made a nice catch after burning a defender at the end of a two-minute drill series run by Jones. Fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, Agholor, and Olszewski all went flying over to celebrate with Harry.

Matt Slater looked like Lou Brock sliding into second when he went airborne to down a punt at the goal line. The man hasn’t lost a step.

The practice fields were not lined, so players (and media) relied on the orange sideline markers to guesstimate field positions.

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Giants at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 25 and 26. Both 10 a.m. sessions will be free and open to the public.

UP NEXT:

Monday: Joint practice in Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Joint practice in Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Off.

Thursday: Exhibition Game 2 at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.