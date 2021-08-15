fb-pixel Skip to main content
Travis Shaw returning to Red Sox, claimed off waivers

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated August 15, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Travis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox, five years after he was dealt to Milwaukee for Tyler Thornburg.
A familiar face is returning to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have claimed corner infielder Travis Shaw off waivers from the Brewers. Milwaukee had placed Shaw – a 2011 ninth-round draft pick of the Red Sox who debuted with the team in the big leagues in 2015-16 – on outright waivers after he hit .191/.279/.616 in 56 games this year.

Shaw hit .251/.312/.442 with the Red Sox in 2015-16 before moving to Milwaukee in the ill-fated trade for reliever Tyler Thornburg. He had back-to-back 30-homer seasons with the Brewers in 2017 and 2018, but has seen his numbers slip to .191/.287/.331 over the last three years.

The 31-year-old, who signed a minor league deal with the Brewers last winter, was making $1.5 million this year.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

