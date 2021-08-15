Travis Shaw returning to Red Sox, claimed off waivers

The Red Sox have claimed corner infielder Travis Shaw off waivers from the Brewers. Milwaukee had placed Shaw – a 2011 ninth-round draft pick of the Red Sox who debuted with the team in the big leagues in 2015-16 – on outright waivers after he hit .191/.279/.616 in 56 games this year.

Shaw hit .251/.312/.442 with the Red Sox in 2015-16 before moving to Milwaukee in the ill-fated trade for reliever Tyler Thornburg. He had back-to-back 30-homer seasons with the Brewers in 2017 and 2018, but has seen his numbers slip to .191/.287/.331 over the last three years.

The 31-year-old, who signed a minor league deal with the Brewers last winter, was making $1.5 million this year.

