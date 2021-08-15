With Chris Sale and Tanner Houck in the rotation, Alex Cora believes the Red Sox ‘have a complete pitching staff’

Certainly, three games against the Orioles proved welcome as a reset. The Sox completed a sweep with a 6-2 victory on Sunday, outscoring the beleaguered Birds (11 straight losses — which is somehow not their longest losing streak of the year) during the series by a 30-5 count.

But for the Red Sox, recent series have shown the opposite in play — particularly for the team’s starters. The rotation looks both reinforced and reinvigorated, in a way that the team hopes will produce ripple effects for the rest of the staff and help propel the team forward in pursuit of the postseason.

Conventional wisdom suggests that August represents a time when pitchers hit the proverbial wall. That obstacle seemed likely to prove more unyielding than ever in 2021, when the return from a 60-game to a 162-game season raised the specter of a dramatic late-summer sputter.

Advertisement

The return of Chris Sale on Saturday represented a landmark day for the Red Sox — both based on the lefthander’s potential performance and the psychology of having Sale Day as a regular occurrence.

“We have our ace back,” said Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97), whose six-inning, one-run (no-earned-run) effort on Sunday improved his ERA to 1.10 in three starts this month. “We’re feeling really good the way we’re going as a [rotation] and it’s getting better and better and will get better.”

Sale represents just part of a mid-year rotation overhaul that has introduced promise and possibility for the team moving forward.

Tanner Houck’s days of being yo-yoed between Boston and Worcester are over. The 25-year-old — who is 0-3 with a 2.93 ERA and a standout 34.9 percent strikeout rate — will start in Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York and then is expected to remain in the rotation moving forward.

“It’s time to give Tanner a chance to start regularly. He’s probably been ready for some time now,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “He’s obviously very talented, very promising, and he’s pitched very well when we’ve brought him up. Now it’s a good chance for him to stay in the rotation.”

Advertisement

With Houck and now Sale in the rotation, over the last nine games – a span that includes not just the Orioles but two elite offenses in the Rays and Blue Jays — the team’s starters have been excellent. The quintet of Sale, Houck, Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta, and Nate Eovaldi has a 2.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 11 walks over 49 innings.

The bullpen’s performance has lagged behind that of the starters, but the Sox see cause for optimism on that front as well.

Martín Pérez has worked at 94-96 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball and sinker in three appearances out of the bullpen, up from 92-93 m.p.h. as a starter, giving the team hope that he can provide innings as a power lefty. Garrett Richards had one of his most impressive games of the year out of the bullpen on Friday against the Orioles, with arguably his best four-pitch mix of the season over three scoreless innings.

The Red Sox feel that the presence of Richards and Pérez as potential multi-innings bullpen options can reshape the rest of their staff. In particular, the team now feels that it can use standout rookie Garrett Whitlock (1⅔ scoreless innings with three strikeouts Sunday; 1.41 ERA with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate for the season) with more frequency and in shorter stints.

Advertisement

The Sox are now ready to start using Whitlock in late-inning situations in back-to-back days — both deepening their high-leverage options and perhaps helping to ease the workloads of Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes.

“He’s going to give us one big inning in four games a week,” said manager Alex Cora. “We have to be smart about it, but at the same time we know where we’re at. The value of getting 27 [outs in a game] is getting bigger and bigger and he’s a big part of it.”

Of course, the flexibility afforded by Whitlock, Richards, and Pérez is no guarantee of bullpen improvement. The late-inning wobbles on Sunday by Ottavino (who allowed a run on a walk, a hit, and a hit batter before leaving due to a left shoulder contusion suffered on a 105-m.p.h. comebacker in his first outing in a week) and Barnes (two hits, no strikeouts in his first outing since Tuesday) suggested that the Sox are still finding their way.

Even so, it is quickly becoming clear that the impact of adding Sale and Houck to the rotation can extend beyond the rotation. As the Red Sox prepare to head to New York, they do so with a pitching staff that they hope is better-rounded — and simply better — than it has been at any other point this year.

“We feel like we have a complete pitching staff,” said Cora. “As a whole, as a pitching staff, we’re in a much better position today than we were 10 days ago.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.