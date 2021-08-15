For those left behind, a frantic effort to flee

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport,” the embassy said in a statement. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.”

Witnesses at the civilian domestic terminal said they had heard occasional gunshots as thousands of people crammed into the terminal and filled the parking lots, desperately seeking flights out.

KABUL — The US Embassy warned Americans not to head to the airport in Kabul because of a situation that was “changing quickly” after the Taliban entered the city Sunday.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, completing the nearly total takeover of Afghanistan two decades after the US military drove them from power.

A frenzied evacuation of US diplomats and civilians kicked into high gear last week, while Afghans made a mad dash Sunday to banks, their homes, and the airport. Crowds of people ran down the streets as the sound of gunfire echoed in downtown Kabul.

Helicopter after helicopter — including massive Chinooks with their twin engines, and speedy Black Hawks that had been the workhorse of the grinding war — touched down and then took off loaded with passengers. Some shot flares overhead.

On Saturday, President Biden accelerated the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to aid in the evacuation. On Sunday, orders went out to deploy another 1,000, temporarily bringing the US presence there to 6,000, according to a Pentagon official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and was granted anonymity.

Those being evacuated over the weekend included a core group of American diplomats who had planned to remain at the embassy in Kabul, according to a senior administration official. They were being moved to a compound at the international airport, where they would stay for an unspecified amount of time, the official said.

NATO allies that had pulled out their forces ahead of the Biden administration’s intended withdrawal deadline were rushing troops back in this weekend to airlift their citizens.

The runway of the airport was filled with a constellation of uniforms from different nations. They joined contractors, diplomats, and civilians all trying to catch a flight out of the city. Those who were eligible to fly were given special bracelets, denoting their status as noncombatants.

For millions of Afghans, including tens of thousands who assisted the US efforts in the country for years, there were no bracelets. They were stuck in the city.

Hundreds of people swarmed to the civilian side of the airport in the hopes of boarding planes out, but by evening, scores were still waiting inside the terminal and milling around on the apron amid the constant roar of planes taking off from the adjacent military air base. A long line of people waited outside the check-in gate, unsure if the flights they had booked out of the country would arrive.

While Biden has defended his decision to hold firm and pull the last US troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, his administration has become increasingly worried about images that could evoke a foreign policy disaster of the past: the fall of Saigon at the end of the conflict in Vietnam in 1975.

As the chaos intensified, some complained the United States was failing to move fast enough to bring to safety the Afghans who fear retribution from the Taliban for past work with the Americans and other NATO forces.

“This is murder by incompetence,” said US Air Force veteran Sam Lerman, struggling Sunday from his home in Woodbridge, Va., to find a way out for an Afghan contractor who had guarded Americans and other NATO forces at Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base for a decade.

Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst, was among hundreds of Afghans waiting anxiously in the Kabul airport to board an evacuation flight.

“I see people crying, they are not sure whether their flight will happen or not. Neither am I,” she said by phone, with panic in her voice.

Educated Afghan women have some of the most to lose under the fundamentalist Taliban, whose past government sought to largely confine women to the home.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.