Tanglewood’s last weekend: A tale of three traditions

This final weekend at Tanglewood told a tale of three traditions: Two were upheld, and one was noticeable in its absence. The first was John Williams’s Film Night, this year featuring Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and laureate conductor Williams sharing the stage. While movie montages flashed across the large screen on the stage, Lockhart led the orchestra in a plethora of cues from the Golden Age of Hollywood (“Casablanca,” “Sabrina,” “An American in Paris”) before Williams finished off the night with several of his own cues, ending with a double encore of the “Imperial March” from “Star Wars” and the flying theme from “E.T.” Leading the latter, he passed the baton back and forth with Lockhart and let the orchestra coast for a few bars while he embraced his successor.

LENOX — Last week, I received an e-mail from a reader who wanted to know why Tanglewood audiences were applauding between movements, instead of holding their applause until the end “as was customary in Boston and at Tanglewood.” Based on what I’ve observed over three recent weekends, there has been more applause between movements at Tanglewood this summer than at pre-COVID concerts. I can’t say for certain why people might applaud between movements, but I can hazard a few guesses. Something in the music could motivate them to show their appreciation: a stunning solo, or a few final bars that got the heart thumping. Maybe some are new concertgoers and don’t know the tradition. Maybe some know but have decided that life is too short to not clap when the music invites it. Silence was tradition; perhaps that tradition should change.

Williams has long been one third of Tanglewood’s living holy trinity of performers who can get a standing ovation just for showing up (the others are Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor). His name is attached to Film Night not because it’s intended to showcase his music, but because he created the tradition — that said, every Film Night feels like a John Williams tribute to some degree. Lockhart remarked that film music is “the most recent genre of music we play on this stage,” but a good portion of the music at Film Night was not recent. Many newer, compelling film scores are not written for orchestra, which doesn’t give the pops much repertoire to draw on — time will tell whether Film Night will become a pure nostalgia trip or keep its finger on the pulse.

The next night honored another tradition with the long-awaited live debut of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s not-so-new assistant conductor, Anna Rakitina. Assistant conductors typically serve for two years starting in the fall: They make their BSO debut in front of a live audience at Tanglewood in their first summer and conduct a subscription concert in the following Symphony Hall season. Because Rakitina’s tenure began in fall 2019, all of her scheduled live appearances, until now, were washed away in the wake of COVID. The orchestra intends to keep her on until 2023, and if Saturday’s performance was any indication, her concerts ought to be high on any music-lover’s agenda.

Rakitina made a splash from the first bars, kicking the concert off with Elena Langer’s suite from her opera “Figaro Gets a Divorce.” Even sans singers, the moods and colors of the opera shine through in the orchestration, with percussion and accordion sending the music for a burlesque spin. Rakitina teased out the narrative threads in its subtle dissonant turns and darkly seductive interludes, shaping the suite into more than the sum of its few scenes. She applied the same treatment to Edward Elgar’s well-traveled “Enigma Variations”; though the playing had its rough spots, each of Elgar’s musical portraits of his friends seemed part of one unified tapestry rather than the piecemeal scrapbook it sometimes becomes. Fittingly, there was no time for applause between movements.

There was no upstaging pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, who applied his quicksilver fingers to Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. While Rakitina helmed the orchestra behind him, the pianist played the mischievous sprite with the faster movements, giving the piece’s flourishes just enough heft to be unmistakably present. The slow movement was lovely enough to stop time.

Typically, a Tanglewood summer sends everyone off with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and its famous paean to joy. But in this summer with no vocal music, a substitution had to be made, and it would be hard to find a more fitting replacement than Brahms’s questioning Symphony No. 4. On the podium was Herbert Blomstedt, who made his Tanglewood debut 68 years ago this month. The farewell concert began with Brahms’s Violin Concerto in D, featuring Leonidas Kavakos. While the concerto offers several virtuosic moments, it demands a thoughtful ensemble player who can work in symbiosis with the orchestra, and Kavakos spun out his solos with a strength that felt sinewy but never overcooked. Blomstedt shaped the orchestra’s sound as a master potter shapes clay, with economical and elegant gestures.

Herbert Blomstedt conducts violinist Leonidas Kavakos with the Boston Symphony Orchestra Sunday at Tanglewood. Hilary Scott

Where Beethoven’s final symphony would have rejoiced, Brahms’s churned. The third movement is the only one in a stable major key; in Blomstedt’s hands it felt violently upbeat, especially after the Sisyphean journey of the first and the noble, pensive atmosphere of the second. The final movement’s chaconne — variations over an insistent, grim theme — evoked a persistent sense of claustrophobia even as the music developed. On this unsettled cusp of another chapter in the pandemic, it felt true.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

