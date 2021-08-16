This week’s TV: Sandra Oh’s new series, Nicole Kidman plays guru, and Bowen Yang plays nice

But Bowen Yang is doing something unusual: Telling voters not to vote for him as the best supporting actor in a comedy. He’s throwing his support behind his “Saturday Night Live” castmate Kenan Thompson. In a video message on Instagram , he says, “Vote however you’d like in other categories, but for that one please vote for Kenan. He is one of the best sketch comedians of all time. He’s one of the kindest people I know and that many others know.” Also nominated in the category: Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein from “Ted Lasso,” Carl Clemons-Hopkins from “Hacks,” and Paul Reiser from “The Kominsky Method.”

Television Academy members have from Aug. 19-30 to vote in the Emmys’ final round. So now would be the time for the nominated actors to campaign for themselves, to let the voters know that they are fabulous and gracious.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Aug. 16-22.

Yang, who is the first featured player on “SNL” to be nominated for an Emmy, says he’s not just trying to look like a good guy: “This isn’t a faux humility thing. I don’t want it, to be honest. And it’s not that I’m too cool for it, because I’m not, but I’m just being real: I don’t want it and Kenan deserves it. And I know this is messy . . . and that someone on my team will be mad at me, but I’m just being real.” The Emmy telecast will be live on CBS on Sept. 19, with Cedric the Entertainer hosting.

Let’s see if voters follow Yang’s directions. What if he wins, though? Awkward.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Holy “Big Little Lies”! Here’s another show adapted by David E. Kelley from a Liane Moriarty novel and starring Nicole Kidman. Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” is a drama about nine people who attend a 10-day self-improvement retreat led by Kidman’s mysterious and manipulative guru, Masha. Also in the cast: Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. It premieres with three of the eight episodes on Wednesday.

Sandra Oh, shown with Ken Bolden (left) and Mark Philip Stevenson, stars in Netflix's "The Chair" as the first female and first woman of color to head a fictional college's English department. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

2. Amanda Peet wrote “The Chair,” a satirical six-episode Netflix series set at a fictional university where enrollments are way down. Sandra Oh stars as the first female and the first woman of color to head up the English department, as the fusty school tries to attract more students. Will she have to push out the old professors to hip up the joint? Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, and David Morse also star. By the way, it’s the first series out of “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s huge Netflix deal. It streams Friday.

3. Taylor Kitsch — Tim Riggins from “Friday Night Lights” — stars in a Netflix drama called “The Defeated” (initially called “Shadowplay”). Set in 1946 Berlin, it follows Kitsch’s Brooklyn cop as he searches for his missing brother, who’s killing ex-Nazis who’ve gone into hiding, while helping a mostly female volunteer force fight the violent crimes engulfing the city. Michael C. Hall appears as the American vice-consul, with Tuppence Middleton as his British wife. It premieres Wednesday.

4. Showtime has a four-part docuseries about “Gossip,” from director Jenny Carchman. Premiering Sunday at 8 p.m., it will look at how tabloid reporting has ruined — I mean changed — journalism in the past 50 years, focusing on Rupert Murdoch’s purchase of the New York Post and the careers of gossip columnists including Liz Smith and Cindy Adams.

Julia Sweeney (left) as herself and Abby McEnany as Abby in Showtime's "Work In Progress." Adrian S. Burrows/Adrian S. Burrows/SHOWTIME

5. The wonderful queer comedy “Work in Progress” returns to Showtime for a 10-episode second season on Sunday at 11 p.m. Co-created by star Abby McEnany, who writes with showrunner Lilly Wachowski, the show picks up with Abby in the wake of her breakup. Julia Sweeney, whom Abby confronted last season about the “It’s Pat” sketches and movie, returns, too.

6. Adrien Brody stars in “Chapelwaite,” an 1850s-set horror series adaptation of the Stephen King story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” He plays Captain Charles Boone, who moves with his three children to his ancestral Maine home after his wife’s death at sea. Yup, there are some dark, threatening family secrets afoot. Emily Hampshire costars in the show, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Epix.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” The second season of the charmer premieres. Comedy Central, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“Five Bedrooms” Time for the second season of the Australian comedy about five single people who buy a house together. Peacock, Thursday

“Children of the Cult” The five-episode story of the Children of God cult. Discovery+, Saturday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.