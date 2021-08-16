TV shows to warm the heart

A . Well then, my friend, you will happy to know that the show, part of “Masterpiece,” is definitely going to return with seven new episodes — as with season one, six regular hours and a Christmas special. I certainly am looking forward, though the premiere date has not been announced yet. “All Creatures Great and Small” is a wholesome treat, a phrase that is in many cases oxymoronic.

Q. I appreciate your reviews of shows like “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Russian Doll.” But I have to admit that while I like these and other edgy shows, my favorite of the past year has been “All Creatures Great and Small” on PBS. It’s corny but I loved it. Got any other corny shows to recommend?

Maybe it was pandemic brain, but the series, set in the 1930s, seemed like just what we needed when it premiered here in January. It’s about people who help animals, for one thing; that’s like being the opposite of a future serial killer. Based on the popular novels by Alf Wight (a.k.a. James Herriot), the stories are grounded in a great respect for nature and all living things. At a moment when our relationship with the environment is troubled, it’s pleasing to watch these humanitarian characters trying to help farmers and their livestock, trying to heal.

The beauty of the setting, with its green hills and stone homes, is soothing, as is the simplicity of most of the locals. And seeing a collection of friends — the three bachelor vets and their nurturing housekeeper — form a caring family of choice is lovely. They spat, but they take care of one another. The fact that Siegfried, played by Samuel West, is still grieving his late wife adds a touch of poignancy to matters, too; most of the show’s gruff or spiky characters have a soft side. It’s just a warm-hearted show through and through, and it never strains to be an update featuring more modern affect.

A scene from the "Masterpiece" series "The Durrells in Corfu." Courtesy of Sid Gentle Films 2019

You can always go back and watch the first TV version of the novels, which ran in the late 1970s and late 1980s, with Christopher Timothy as Herriot. “Call the Midwife,” set in the 1950s, is also a heartfelt PBS drama, as it follows the life-and-death experiences of midwives in London. It’s a more socioeconomically aware series, with issues of abortion, poverty, racism, and teen pregnancy, but it’s a feel-good story at the same time. Another pretty 1930s-set PBS series that’ll take you far away: “The Durrells in Corfu.”

When someone asks me for shows that are more sincere than ironic, the first series that usually comes to mind is “Friday Night Lights.” It’s a beautiful show about community, family, marriage, and making meaning in your life, and even though there are unhappy endings here and there in the five seasons, they are always presented from the point of view of compassion and optimism. It’s all set amid the world of high school football in Texas, but it’s far from a sports show. Of course the comedy “Ted Lasso,” which also revolves around a coach who serves as a kind of life coach, is the great feel-good experience of the moment.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.