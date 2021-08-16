Labcorp buys Boston women’s health platform Ovia Health

Labcorp says that patients and providers are increasingly turning to digital solutions when it comes to health care.

The deal, which took place last week, propels North Carolina-based Labcorp further into the expanding women’s health technology industry, or “femtech,” after a strategic investment in Ovia about a year ago. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Labcorp, one of the world’s largest clinical laboratory networks, has bought Ovia Health, a Boston-based digital pregnancy platform used by millions of people globally.

“We’re excited to expand our leadership in women’s health solutions by bringing Ovia Health’s trusted health content and easy-to-use digital platforms to our patients and customers,” said Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics, in a statement.

Ovia’s apps can track users’ menstrual cycles to make ovulation and period predictions, as well as to monitor pregnancy progress and fetal development. Once a child is born, Ovia also has an app that enables parents to track their newborn’s health and developmental milestones.

Since its founding in 2012, the platform has been used inmore than 200 countries and is offered as part of more than 2,000 health plans.

A pioneer in the femtech space, Ovia has about $20 million in annual revenue and partners with leading universities on matters involving women’s and family health. The acquisition will provide Ovia with the resources to make a bigger impact, according to cofounder Paris Wallace.

“Our combined capability will enable us to significantly expand our reach, enrich our content and explore new methods of promoting a holistic approach to improving women’s health,” Wallace said in a statement. “We’re particularly excited about developing new products and services with Labcorp that fulfill the unmet needs of individuals with reproductive health conditions.”

