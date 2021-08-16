Local company that sells organic feminine care products expands to Target

The daughters of cofounders Denielle Finkelstein and Thyme Sullivan were coming of age when the pair of cousins, who both live “very organic” lifestyles, realized that while they’ve adopted organic versions of most products they use in daily life, they had yet to do so with tampons.

TOP the organic project sells organic cotton pads and tampons, the latter of which come with plant-based applicators rather than plastic. Its First Period Gift Box — comprising panty liners, pads, tampons, and an educational booklet — is now available at Target .

When two Massachusetts mothers noticed a gap in the feminine care market for period products suited to their pre-teen daughters, they decided to create their own. As of last week, their feminine care products can be found at one of the largest retailers in the United States.

So in 2018, they left their corporate jobs to launch Duxbury-based TOP, which manufactures its products in Spain, Italy, and Slovenia. The brand has grown rapidly since then — raising a total of $3 million in seed funding and making their way into 1,500 retailers across the country, including Sprouts, Wegmans, and Erewhon.

“It was probably the scariest thing we both did: We were both the breadwinners in our family,” Finkelstein said. “Startup life is not going to give you a paycheck for quite some time. It was a hard decision we made for our families, but honestly, as we look back, probably the best decision.”

The Impact Seat, a venture capital and management consulting firm in Boston, invested more than $100,000 in TOP last fall and plans to continue doing so as the company grows, according to founder Barbara Clarke.

When Clarke met with the founders, she was “immediately” impressed by the depth of experience they had in the consumer space and in supply chain management: Sullivan was an executive in consumer packaged goods at Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Frito Lay prior to creating TOP; Finkelstein was an executive in fashion merchandising at Talbots, Kate Spade, and Coach.

Aside from their skills, Clarke said she also felt their product would fill a space on retail shelves.

“The market wants plant-based and organic, especially for such a high-consumption product that half of the population uses on a very regular basis,” she said. “And there’s nothing really on the market that is both plant-based and organic. So it was a winning combination of huge market opportunity and a fantastic founding team.”

Finkelstein said the money raised will enable TOP to focus on marketing initiatives and brand partnerships, as well as to grow its team.

Building an organic lineup of products for the health of both buyers and the planet is a primary focus, she said, but the company also aims to combat period poverty.

“Since COVID, more people are experiencing some level of period poverty,” Finkelstein said. “So what they’re doing is they’re using unsafe alternatives, or they’re just not going to work, or they’re not going to school.”

TOP has donated about 750,000 period products to date across the country.

When COVID-19 first hit, its customers began reaching out about the lack of access to affordable period products, so the company decided to sell bulk cases of their products to customers at cost so they could donate them to food banks.

Soon, these and other nonprofits began requesting to purchase from the company, according to Finkelstein. Buying at deep discounts, they then distributed these feminine care products for free to the communities they serve.

This “community pricing” model allowed TOP to get more products out to those who need them than it would have been able to through donations, Finkelstein said.

“We’re doing business for good, and in our old work world, that’s not how businesses were built,” she said. “At the end of the day, Thyme and I hope we can be in a place where we can also go back and invest in other founders, because we know how hard this is.”

