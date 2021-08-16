State’s share of casino revenues hits record in July

Encore Boston Harbor led the way in July with a record-high $59.07 million in gaming revenue, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced Monday. The Everett casino’s slots brought in $34 million last month from $402.82 million in wagers while its table games generated just more than $25 million. One quarter of Encore’s monthly gaming revenue is due to the state as tax, working out to about $14.77 million for state coffers.

The two resort casinos and lone slots parlor in Massachusetts raked in $95.74 million in gaming revenue last month, generating a record $27 million in taxes and fees for the state in the process.

In terms of revenue, MGM Springfield had its best month since before Encore opened in June 2019. The Springfield casino counted $23.71 million in gaming revenue in July -- slots produced $18.95 million in revenue from $219.4 million wagered and table games generated about $4.76 million in revenue. MGM Springfield also pays a 25 percent state tax on gross gaming revenue, about a $5.93 million levy last month.

At Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, July was similarly the best revenue month since the opening of Encore. The slot machines there took in $185.68 million last month and kept $12.95 million as revenue, a payout percentage of 93.02 percent. Plainridge Park’s revenue, taxed at a rate of 49 percent, generated more than $6.34 million in taxes and fees for state government.

Since legalizing gambling in 2011, Massachusetts has collected more than $842.66 million in gaming revenues -- about $438.4 million from Plainridge Park, about $158.16 million from MGM and about $246.1 million from Encore Boston Harbor. Based on historic monthly averages, Massachusetts can expect almost $259.5 million in average annual gaming revenue.