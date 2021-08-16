After 5-year run, economic challenges of 2021 prove too daunting for Pearl Kennebunk Beach

KENNEBUNK, Maine — When Rebecca Charles, chef and owner of the renowned Pearl Oyster Bar in New York City, opened her classic American brasserie Pearl Kennebunk Beach and companion Spat Oyster Cellar here in August 2016, she hoped to escape the exigencies that come with operating a restaurant in New York City. It turns out that doing business in Maine came with its own unforeseen challenges and, five years after opening its doors, Pearl Kennebunk Beach will become one of the 10 percent of US restaurants that will not survive 2021. Charles broke the news to friends and followers on Pearl Kennebunk Beach’s Facebook page on Aug. 12: “Staffing and financial difficulties, exacerbated by the pandemic, have proven to be insurmountable.” In an e-mail, Charles added that “working the hotline” at the Maine restaurant since it opened, has made it “very difficult to be that hands-on and pay attention to both places.” Pearl Kennebunk Beach’s last night of service will be Sunday, Aug. 22.

Kennebunkport resident William Van Benthuysen visited Pearl many times over the years and says its “food was spectacular and the service was great.” He adds, “We will miss it.” He believes its closure will limit residents’ opportunity to access fine cuisine in the area.