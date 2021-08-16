Body recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee

The body of a man who fell off a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee was recovered by divers Friday, authorities said.

Eyewitnesses said Steven Brown, 48, of Meredith, N.H. was going to throw an anchor into the water in Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee Thursday when he slipped and fell off the boat and did not resurface, according to a statement by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Authorities received the 911 call at approximately 5 p.m. and first responders searched the area with boats and surface swimmers. New Hampshire Fish and Game divers arrived on scene at approximately 7 p.m. and Laconia police deployed a drone to help with the search, officials said in the statement.