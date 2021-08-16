Boston councilors file petition to let voters decide who should be on school committee

“Elected school committees place the power of community representation on education matters back into communities, allowing for people from diverse backgrounds to have their voices heard and for those in power to be held accountable,” says the petition co-sponsored by Councilors Julia Mejia and Ricardo Arroyo.

The move would bring Boston — which has had an appointed system since 1991 — in line with the rest of the state, where all other school committees are elected by citizens.

Two Boston councilors said Monday they filed a petition seeking to create an elected Boston School Committee instead of its current mayor-appointed structure.

Advertisement

The petition for a home rule amendment, which Mejia and Arroyo will present to the council on Wednesday, cites a June poll by the Globe and Suffolk University that found only 6 percent of Boston voters supported the current appointment system. The proposal comes after a tumultuous year for the school committee, which saw four abrupt resignations, including three involving racially charged comments. The committee’s instability prompted the state education commissioner in June to consider delaying Boston’s federal pandemic aid.

Arroyo said Monday he filed the petition to reignite the public conversation about changes to the school committee ahead of the Nov. 2 city election, when he expects voters to answer a ballot question on the topic. The ballot question would carry no legal weight, but could direct the city council on how to take action.

If the council passes the home rule petition, it would still need State House approval to become a reality.

The petition proposes a phased transition from the current seven-member appointed body to a hybrid model in 2024, in which three new members would be elected, and finally ending in 2026 with a 13-member elected body composed of nine district members and three at-large members.

Advertisement

Under the proposal, the student representative, who is elected by fellow students in the Boston Student Advisory Council, would have an official vote as well, which currently is not the case. Students have long called for voting power.

Arroyo said the structure would be up for community debate with a focus on democracy.

“It’s certainly not something I believe should be coming from the grass tops to the grass roots,” Arroyo said. The appointed system, he said, “infantilizes our residents, saying they’re not capable of choosing their own leadership when it comes to Boston Public Schools.”

The Rev. Willie Bodrick II, senior pastor at Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury who was among 18 signatories on the citizen petition seeking the November ballot question, said he has been pushing for an elected school committee because he believes that system would improve the educational system for Black and Latino children.

“This would really put the power back in the hands of the people,” said Bodrick, of the Boston Network for Black Student Achievement. The mayoral-appointee system for the past 30 years, he said, has hampered efforts to address “the disparities we’ve seen from school to school, and neighborhood to neighborhood, and assure that someone is speaking for families.”

The appointment system has been praised as less political than an elected system, but proponents of change argue it’s political in a different way and creates puppets for the mayor. Currently families don’t feel heard by the school committee, Mejia said, but with elections, members would be accountable to voters instead of just the mayor.

Advertisement

“People will have to run on their values and be held accountable to the promises they’ve made along the way,” Mejia said. “That changes everything.”

Ruby Reyes, president of the Boston Education Justice Alliance, said an elected school committee would force school committee members to listen more to students, families, and teachers, instead of only to the mayor. She said the body sometimes hears dozens of students and parents speak about an issue but then doesn’t seem to consider their testimony in voting, such as the recent sale of the McCormack Middle School’s green fields.

“That was a very clear politically influenced decision,” Reyes said. “The folks who have to deal with it and live with it are not our politicians. With more family and community voice involved in the democratic process, it would help so much.”









Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.