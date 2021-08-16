Burlington police warn of suspicious man approaching children

Burlington police are searching for a “suspicious” man who allegedly approached two 13-year-old girls on separate days — offering one of the girls a ride home.

The suspect was driving a white four-door sedan around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 11 when he approached a 13-year-old girl walking her dog, reportedly asking the girl about her dog, police said.

A separate report to Burlington police came just three days later, alleging a man driving a black SUV around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 14 approached a 13-year-old girl and offered to give her a ride home.