Burlington police warn of suspicious man approaching children

Burlington police are searching for a “suspicious” man who allegedly approached two 13-year-old girls on separate days — offering one of the girls a ride home.
The suspect was driving a white four-door sedan around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 11 when he approached a 13-year-old girl walking her dog, reportedly asking the girl about her dog, police said.
A separate report to Burlington police came just three days later, alleging a man driving a black SUV around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 14 approached a 13-year-old girl and offered to give her a ride home.
Burlington police said they believe the driver in both instances to be the same man.
The statement described the suspect as a light-skinned man in his 50s or 60s with a medium build, balding with white or gray hair, and possibly speaking with an accent.
Burlington residents, especially those living in Phillip Avenue or Fox Hill Road neighborhoods, are asked to call local police if they have any information about the incidents.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.