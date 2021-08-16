Cardinal O’Malley appoints new leader to oversee Boston Archdiocese philanthropy efforts

In a statement, the archdiocese said Cardinal Seán O’Malley appointed Gavan P. Mooney to assume the role of chief philanthropy officer on Sept. 7.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston is getting a new head of philanthropy next month who hails from the Emerald Isle and who’s raised more than $1 billion for various nonprofits during his stellar professional career, officials said.

Mooney, the statement said, comes to the archdiocese from Changing Our World, a nonprofit and philanthropic consulting firm.

Since 2002, Mooney’s managed a “diverse portfolio” at the firm, helping to advise and build foundations and raising more than $1 billion across organizations over the course of his career, the statement said.

Advertisement

“Gavan Mooney is an experienced and widely respected leader in Catholic and nonprofit philanthropy,” Cardinal O’Malley said in the statement. “He knows the Archdiocese of Boston well and brings a unique perspective and proven track record to his new role. We look forward to Gavan building on the Archdiocese’s well established development efforts as we respond to the needs of our communities today and plan for their growth in the future.”

Mooney, a native of Ireland, was also quoted in the statement, voicing excitement for what lies ahead.

“Now, more than ever, our parishes, schools, human service programs and support networks will play a critical role in serving those most in need across the Archdiocese,” Mooney said. “I want to thank Cardinal Seán for this wonderful opportunity and I look forward to working with our priests, religious and volunteer leadership, staff, and generous parishioners to raise important resources for our faithful community.”

Separately, O’Malley thanked Patricia Kelleher Bartram for serving as interim secretary for institutional advancement since early 2020. Bartram, who previously led Boston Catholic Development Services, which drives the fundraising arm of the archdiocese, will conclude her service to the archdiocese on Oct. 1, the statement said.

Advertisement

“Pat Bartram has done an outstanding job in securing financial support for our parishes and pastoral agencies,” O’Malley said. “Facing the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, she successfully led her team in securing funding for our programs and services at a time of greatly increased requests for assistance. Her leadership of the Inspiring Hope capital campaign and the Catholic Appeal established a strong foundation for our ministries and outreach to the many communities we serve. I am personally grateful to Pat for her commitment to the work of the Church as we wish her the best in all her endeavors going forward.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.