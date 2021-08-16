Cardinal O’Malley offers prayers for Haiti earthquake victims

“The people of Haiti are in our prayers today following the deadly earthquake,” O’Malley tweeted at 11:39 a.m. Monday. “The loss of life and the suffering is great. We join in solidarity with the Haitian community in the Archdiocese of Boston praying for their loved ones in Haiti.”

Cardinal Seán O’Malley on Monday took to Twitter to offer prayers for the victims Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake that devastated Haiti , killing over 1,200 people and displacing and injuring thousands more.

Cardinal O'Malley offers his blessing to the vaccine clinic and medical staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

The leader of the Boston Archdiocese also asked his flock to pray for his counterpart in Haiti, Cardinal Chibly Langlois, who was injured in the earthquake, according to a report Monday from the Catholic News Agency.

Akim Kikonda, Director for Catholic Relief Services in Haiti, said Langlois “is hurt, but his life is not in danger,” the News Agency reported Monday.

“Please keep Cardinal Chibly Langlois in your prayers,” O’Malley tweeted. “He had recently been my guest in Boston before returning to Haiti. We pray for his well-being and for all the Haitian people.”

The quake centered about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince nearly razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country that is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

It already was struggling with the worsening poverty, the coronavirus pandemic, the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and a wave of gang violence.

Saturday’s earthquake brought terrible reminders of the one that hit Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010 at a magnitude of 7.0. The Haitian government estimated about 222,570 people died then, though some estimates put the death toll at more than 300,000.

O’Malley had visited Haiti in 2010 to view the relief efforts following that earlier disaster and to “bring the love and concern of the people of Boston,” which has a large Haitian population, O’Malley’s office said at the time.

