Coast guard searching for man who disappeared from fishing boat off Nantucket Sunday night

A 36-year-old man went missing from a fishing boat about 70 miles off the coast of Nantucket late Sunday night, and a search effort is ongoing, officials said.

Workers on the fishing boat Blue Wave called the Coast Guard at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to report the man missing, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said. The fishermen said the man was woken up for his nighttime watch, but never reported for duty.

Crews called the Coast Guard after they scoured the boat for the man, according to Noel.