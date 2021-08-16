Coast guard searching for man who disappeared from fishing boat off Nantucket Sunday night

A 36-year-old man went missing from a fishing boat about 70 miles off the coast of Nantucket late Sunday night, and a search effort is ongoing, officials said.
Workers on the fishing boat Blue Wave called the Coast Guard at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to report the man missing, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said. The fishermen said the man was woken up for his nighttime watch, but never reported for duty.
Crews called the Coast Guard after they scoured the boat for the man, according to Noel.
“They feared the worst,” said Noel.
The boat launched from New Bedford and was about 70 miles southeast of Nantucket when the man was reported missing, according to a Tweet from the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard air crew was on scene searching for the man, who is believed to be without a life jacket, at 12:47 a.m. The search is ongoing.
