Conn. man, 66, dies on hiking trail in White Mountains after suffering medical emergency

A Connecticut man died Saturday on a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after he suffered a medical emergency and rescue crews were hampered by weather conditions.
The man, who was 66, was about two miles from the base of Jewell Trail on Mount Washington with his three adult sons when he suddenly collapsed, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement. His sons performed CPR for more than two and a half hours while a rescue helicopter hovered overhead, unable to reach him due to dense cloud cover, the statement said.
The man was not immediately identified by fish and game officials, but was said to be from Naugatuck, Connecticut.
The man collapsed at around 12:15 p.m. and an Army National Guard helicopter from Concord arrived to the trail at around 2:48 p.m., but could not reach the man due to “low and thick cloud cover.”
Conservation officers on the ground attempted to guide the helicopter, but the clouds were too inhibitive and it was forced to leave to refuel at the Berlin Airport. The clouds were pushed out by a front while the helicopter was refueling, and crews were able to reach the man by the time it returned, according to the statement.
The man was placed in a litter and lifted by winch into the helicopter. The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately known. He was later pronounced dead.
