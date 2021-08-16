Conn. man, 66, dies on hiking trail in White Mountains after suffering medical emergency

A Connecticut man died Saturday on a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after he suffered a medical emergency and rescue crews were hampered by weather conditions.

The man, who was 66, was about two miles from the base of Jewell Trail on Mount Washington with his three adult sons when he suddenly collapsed, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement. His sons performed CPR for more than two and a half hours while a rescue helicopter hovered overhead, unable to reach him due to dense cloud cover, the statement said.

The man was not immediately identified by fish and game officials, but was said to be from Naugatuck, Connecticut.