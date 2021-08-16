fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coyote bites child playing in Arlington sandbox

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2021, 55 minutes ago
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2013, file photo, a coyote stands in a field in Montana. The Nevada Department of Wildlife's efforts to develop a policy on coyote killing contests are failing to progress as commissioners say they little faith that hunters and conservationists can reach agreement. (Karen Nichols/The Daily Inter Lake via AP)
Karen Nichols/Associated Press

A 5-year-old boy was bitten by a coyote in Arlington Sunday evening, less than a week after a 3-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on a Cape Cod beach.

The child was playing in a sandbox around 5:30 p.m. on Cutter Hill Road when the coyote approached and bit him on the leg, , according to a statement from local police and health officials.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Arlington police and state environmental police said they were unable to immediately locate the coyote, but they will continue a joint investigation to track down the animal.

The attack comes days after a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. The Provincetown coyote was shot and recovered by a park ranger last Wednesday, and it later tested negative for rabies, according to a spokesperson for Cape Cod National Seashore.

The Department of Public Health and the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advise residents to keep their distance if they encounter a coyote, and to never feed the animals.

