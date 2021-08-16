Coyote bites child playing in Arlington sandbox

A 5-year-old boy was bitten by a coyote in Arlington Sunday evening, less than a week after a 3-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on a Cape Cod beach.
The child was playing in a sandbox around 5:30 p.m. on Cutter Hill Road when the coyote approached and bit him on the leg, , according to a statement from local police and health officials.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Arlington police and state environmental police said they were unable to immediately locate the coyote, but they will continue a joint investigation to track down the animal.
The attack comes days after a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. The Provincetown coyote was shot and recovered by a park ranger last Wednesday, and it later tested negative for rabies, according to a spokesperson for Cape Cod National Seashore.
The Department of Public Health and the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advise residents to keep their distance if they encounter a coyote, and to never feed the animals.
