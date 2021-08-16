Coyote bites child playing in Arlington sandbox

A 5-year-old boy was bitten by a coyote in Arlington Sunday evening, less than a week after a 3-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on a Cape Cod beach.

The child was playing in a sandbox around 5:30 p.m. on Cutter Hill Road when the coyote approached and bit him on the leg, , according to a statement from local police and health officials.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.