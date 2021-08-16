Falmouth woman killed in head-on collision

A woman was killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Falmouth Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Sandwich Road and Green Street in Falmouth at 6:54 a.m., Falmouth police said in a statement.

Dawn Wilson, 48, of Falmouth was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. She was taken to Falmouth Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The two occupants of the other vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries and were also taken to Falmouth Hospital.