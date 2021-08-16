Former youth hockey coach to plead guilty to sex abuse charges

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office confirmed Christopher Prew, 34, of Winthrop, who previously pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he sexually assaulted six boys in Marblehead and Peabody from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 5, 2018, was scheduled to change his plea to guilty Monday.

A former youth hockey coach is expected to plead guilty Monday in Essex Superior Court to charges alleging he sexually abused multiple minors over a two-year period, authorities said.

He was initially charged in February 2018 in Essex County with sexually assaulting three boys and faced an indictment in Middlesex County for allegedly attacking another child in Newton, according to prosecutors.

The Middlesex case is still pending, with the next court date scheduled for Sept. 10, records show.

In addition, Prew was charged in April 2019 with assaulting another boy in Jay, Vermont. The status of that case wasn’t immediately clear on Monday.

