Here’s how (and where) to get a COVID-19 test in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island are rising, and that means more demand for tests at state-run sites.

From the week of July 26 to the week of Aug. 2, there was a 69 percent increase in the number of tests scheduled at state sites, according to state health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

As a result, fixed, state-run testing sites now require appointments. Rhode Islanders can book an appointment for a test online at portal.ri.gov or by calling 401-222-8022. Health insurance is accepted, but not required.