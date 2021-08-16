Here’s how (and where) to get a COVID-19 test in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island are rising, and that means more demand for tests at state-run sites.
From the week of July 26 to the week of Aug. 2, there was a 69 percent increase in the number of tests scheduled at state sites, according to state health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.
As a result, fixed, state-run testing sites now require appointments. Rhode Islanders can book an appointment for a test online at portal.ri.gov or by calling 401-222-8022. Health insurance is accepted, but not required.
The Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn and the testing site for travelers at T.F. Green Airport will continue to accept walk-up appointments. And the state health department has mobile pop-up testing sites that do not require an appointment. See a schedule for these sites here.
Advertisement
Here’s a list of when state-run testing sites operate and if appointments are needed. Use the scrollbar at the bottom to move the chart left and right.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.