HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to visit healthcare hubs in Lawrence, Lowell Tuesday for COVID discussions

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit healthcare hubs in Lawrence and Lowell on Tuesday to highlight various federal efforts to combat COVID-19.
Becerra was nominated by President Joe Biden in December and confirmed by a narrow margin in March. He is the first Latino to hold the post.
In Lawrence, Becerra will tour the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, a community health organization that provides care throughout the Merrimack Valley. It was an early participant in the Biden-Harris Community Health Center Vaccination Program and a recipient of relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to HHS.
After the tour, Becerra will participate in a roundtable on health equity with US Representative Lori Trahan, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, state Senator Barry Finegold, and state Representatives Frank Moran, Marcos Devers, and Christina Minicucci.
In Lowell, Becerra will tour Lowell General Hospital, a nonprofit community hospital that received support from the HHS Provider Relief Fund.
After the tour, he will participate in a roundtable on vaccination with Trahan, Lowell Mayor John Leahy, state Senator Ed Kennedy, and state Representatives Tom Golden, Rady Mom, and Vanna Howard.
They will also be joined by Lowell Police Chief Kelly Richardson for another roundtable with UTEC Inc. — an organization in Lowell that strives to help younf people “trade violence and poverty for social and economic success.” UTEC receives federal funds through a grant program by HHS’s Administration for Children and Families and from Head Start Child Care.
