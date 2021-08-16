HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to visit healthcare hubs in Lawrence, Lowell Tuesday for COVID discussions

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit healthcare hubs in Lawrence and Lowell on Tuesday to highlight various federal efforts to combat COVID-19.

Becerra was nominated by President Joe Biden in December and confirmed by a narrow margin in March. He is the first Latino to hold the post.

In Lawrence, Becerra will tour the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, a community health organization that provides care throughout the Merrimack Valley. It was an early participant in the Biden-Harris Community Health Center Vaccination Program and a recipient of relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to HHS.