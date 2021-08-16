Is Middletown about to ban pot shops before they’re even legal?

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 157,589 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 348 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 3.4 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,744. There were 85 people in the hospital, and 667,961 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

We know that Rhode Island lawmakers might take up the legalization of cannabis during a special session this fall, but one town is ready to take action to preemptively ban pot shops.

The Middletown Town Council is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. tonight on a proposed zoning ordinance that would prohibit compassion centers and retail marijuana stores, but will allow cultivation centers and testing providers in certain parts of the town. It will also allow patient and caregivers to grow it.

The proposal was crafted and approved by the town Planning Board in February.

”The Town Council finds and determines, after careful consideration and evaluation of the potential adverse secondary impacts associated with marijuana-related businesses, including compassion centers and retail marijuana stores, that such land uses adversely affect the public health, safety, and welfare of the town and its inhabitants,” the ordinance states.

The Rhode Island Senate approved a legal cannabis bill in June, but it was never taken up by the House of Representatives. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has said that a bill may be considered during the upcoming special legislative session.

The Senate version of the bill allowed cities and towns to opt-out of allowing retail shops with voter approval, and it’s likely that any final version of the legalization bill will give municipalities that option.

A big question will be whether places like Middletown can prohibit those shops legislatively rather than putting the question on the ballot.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and all four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be in North Kingstown at 9 a.m. to recognize the work of Rhode Island’s Federally Qualified Health Centers.

⚓ The Westerly Town Council meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an ordinance that would raise parking fines.

⚓ Need something fun to do today? The Providence River Boat Company and the Providence Preservation Society are giving an architecture tour of the city at 4 p.m.

Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan.

