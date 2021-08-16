Legislators, advocates call for Mass. prison reforms after Spotlight investigation into excessive force allegations

“Our Constitution is designed to protect citizens from government-imposed punishment that is cruel and unusual, and that includes incarcerated individuals in the care of the state,” said Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services. “But as public defenders and our clients can tell you — what happens at Souza is cruel, brutal, and far from what should be allowed.”

Advocates and legislators are calling for reforms to the Massachusetts prison system, in response to a Boston Globe Spotlight story on Sunday that highlighted a raft of excessive force allegations by prisoners at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in early 2020.

The Spotlight story, “The Taking of Cell 15,” reported that prisoners and advocates allege that prison authorities were responsible for a wave of retributory violence against Souza prisoners, after four correction officers were hurt in an assault by some 20 prisoners in the facility’s N1 unit on Jan. 10, 2020. In the weeks after those assaults, complaints of excessive force at Souza increased nearly 30 times over the same period the year before, according to Prisoners’ Legal Services, a non-profit agency that advocates for incarcerated people.

The Spotlight story focused on abuse complaints from two Souza prisoners, Dionisio Paulino and Robert Silva-Prentice, who say they were beaten up by a Department of Correction tactical team on Jan. 22, 2020. Paulino was mauled by a DOC patrol dog while handcuffed, in his underwear, and under escort by two tactical officers. Officers later claimed Paulino antagonized the dog by trying to kick it, which Paulino denies. Reports from at least four officers who witnessed the events contained false allegations that Paulino broke free of his escort before the dog attacked.

Benedetti said, “the correctional system and this facility in particular are in need of serious reform to prevent the cruelty that has become commonplace. It has been said that a society can be judged by entering its prisons. What does this incident and the untold atrocities that happen at Souza say about who we are in Massachusetts?”

State senator and gubernatorial candidate Sonia Chang-Díaz said in a statement, “This new report is chilling, but not surprising. Across the Commonwealth, far too many people—and let’s be real: it’s disproportionately Black and brown people—are incarcerated in toxic conditions that place their health, safety, and human dignity, and the safety of the communities to which they will return, at risk. The criminal justice system is in desperate need of systemic changes at every stage.”

State Rep. Lindsay N. Sabadosa, a Northampton Democrat, posted on Facebook that, “Having been to Souza during the lockdown and seen the dog bites and taser marks with my own eyes, I am not surprised by this article.

“I am dismayed to see the DOC put in writing that legislators should be ignored, and even more dismayed that the Governor chose not to comment.”

Former DOC commissioner Kathleen Dennehy said the allegations of abuse and cover-up at Souza during early 2020 underscore problems that have long been endemic within the agency.

“This has gone on for far too long,” said Dennehy, who pushed for reform during her tenure running DOC between late 2003 and mid-2007, and is now an independent federal court monitor charged with holding accountable prison agencies that are sued for civil rights violations by the Department of Justice. “There needs to be a long-term solution. There needs to be some institutionalized, permanent independent oversight and accountability. We need to have an independent ombudsman who does not answer to anyone.”

ᐧWith contributions from Matt Rocheleau.

Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bostonglobemark.