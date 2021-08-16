Malden man arrested on murder charge after deadly argument

Police arrested the suspect who allegedly got into an argument and killed a man in Malden Sunday night.
Joshua Roush, 43 of Malden, is due to be arraigned in Malden District Court Monday morning, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.
Ryan and Molis said that at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday Malden police responded to a home in the Edgeworth neighborhood for a report of an injured person. Officers found the male victim on the sidewalk in front of the residence suffering from “extensive sharp force injuries to his body” and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Molis and Ryan said in a joint statement. Officers located Roush inside the home and detectives placed him under arrest.
Authorities said it appears that Roush and the victim knew each other and the incident is not believed to be random. Their preliminary investigation suggests that they were having an argument when Roush allegedly attacked the victim with a weapon, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Malden police, and State Police.
