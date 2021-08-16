Man allegedly pushes teenage girl off of Cohasset bridge

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a teenage girl off of a Cohasset bridge Friday night, police said.
A witness told local police that 57-year-old Wayne Aikens, of Wakefield, approached a group of teenagers on the Border Street Bridge around 4:30 p.m., reportedly encouraging the teens to jump off the bridge, Cohasset police said.
When a teen girl told Aikens she did not want to jump, he allegedly pushed her twice at the waist, police said. After the second push, the girl fell 10 to 15 feet into the water below.
The girl who fell in the water was not hurt, and she refused medical attention at the scene, police said.
A teen boy from the group also told police Aikens punched him in the arm, police said.
Aikens was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery of a child younger than 14, reckless endangerment of a child, and three counts of simple assault and battery, according to police.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.