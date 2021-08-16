Man allegedly pushes teenage girl off of Cohasset bridge

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a teenage girl off of a Cohasset bridge Friday night, police said.

A witness told local police that 57-year-old Wayne Aikens, of Wakefield, approached a group of teenagers on the Border Street Bridge around 4:30 p.m., reportedly encouraging the teens to jump off the bridge, Cohasset police said.

When a teen girl told Aikens she did not want to jump, he allegedly pushed her twice at the waist, police said. After the second push, the girl fell 10 to 15 feet into the water below.