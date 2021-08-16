Man arrested in attempted kidnapping near Tufts Medical Center

A Boston man was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman near Tufts Medical Center in Boston Thursday morning, Boston police said.
Dante Wentz, 33, was arrested near 300 Harrison Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from police.
Wentz allegedly approached the woman from behind near 830 Washington St. at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, police said. He then covered her face with his hands and tried to drag her toward an alleyway, police said.
The woman screamed for help, broke free, and ran away, police said. She sustained minor injuries but declined to be treated at the scene.
Wentz was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
