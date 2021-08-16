Man arrested in attempted kidnapping near Tufts Medical Center

A Boston man was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman near Tufts Medical Center in Boston Thursday morning, Boston police said.

Dante Wentz, 33, was arrested near 300 Harrison Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from police.

Wentz allegedly approached the woman from behind near 830 Washington St. at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, police said. He then covered her face with his hands and tried to drag her toward an alleyway, police said.