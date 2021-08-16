More rain is in the forecast this week in New England, and in some places it could be heavy

We’ve had a lot of heat and high dew points already this summer but we are in the time of the year when there’s typically tropical air around, and sometimes we even get into what I think of as the August doldrums. This would be a pattern that sticks around with unsettled results. I have seen this type of weather occur with enough rainfall to even waterlog vegetable gardens.

High temperatures reached the 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon, and along with the low humidity, it was quite a nice day. But you may have noticed some clouds to the south. Unfortunately, after Tuesday, things will go downhill quite a bit.

There are a lot of moving parts in the forecast over the next five days, but significant rainfall is possible.

The remnants of tropical storm Fred are going to be nearby later Tuesday, although I think most of the rain will end up moving to west on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Tropical storm Fred will become a remnant low over the next couple of days. NHC

Thereafter, an increasingly moist and steady flow of tropical air from the southwest will continue to increase the chance for a shower. Some of the rain could contain tropical downpours with possible localized street flooding. High pressure to our east could limit the heaviest rain, but it is something to watch.

There is risk of flooding to our west the next couple of days and this could move east later this week and early this weekend. NOAA

Obviously, at this time of the year many of you are on vacation or are hoping to take some time off, and adding in several days of unsettled weather isn’t ideal. The outlook as of Monday indicated that the best chance of rain will be later Thursday and into Friday. This doesn’t mean it can’t rain outside of this window early Thursday or later Friday, but it’s less likely.

Over the next five days, the heaviest rain will be centered from interior areas of the southeastern United States into southern New England. There is likely to be a sharp northern cutoff to the rainfall. This spot could be in southern New Hampshire or further north into Maine.

Mid-Atlantic areas are expected to see rain in the coming days. NOAA





Temperatures will not be particularly warm during the day this week, mainly within a few degrees of 80 and even staying the 70s at the end of the week. However, the high dew points will keep readings from falling very much at night. This means temperatures around 70 degrees all night long with that sticky feeling to the air making it hard to sleep without air conditioning.

The weekend could turn drier, especially by Sunday, but it’s too early to say with much confidence how it will play out.